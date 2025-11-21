  1. Residential Customers
Challenge League Vaduz with sixth win in a row

SDA

21.11.2025 - 22:24

On the road to success with his team: Vaduz coach Marc Schneider
On the road to success with his team: Vaduz coach Marc Schneider
Keystone

FC Vaduz win for the sixth time in a row in the Challenge League - but eat hard bread for a long time in a 1:0 win at bottom club Bellinzona.

Keystone-SDA

21.11.2025, 22:24

In the 90th minute, Gabriele De Donno put the Liechtenstein side 1-0 up from close range to save Vaduz's winning streak. Before the national team break, Bellinzona had stopped FC Aarau with their first win of the season, but now they narrowly failed to do the same to their closest rivals. Vaduz are now level on points with league leaders Aarau, who play Stade Nyonnais on Saturday.

After three games with just two points, third-placed Yverdon have returned to winning ways. The relegated Super League side were 2-0 down at the break in Wil, but turned the tide with four goals from four different scorers in the space of 30 minutes.

The third game on Friday also ended with an away win. Rapperswil-Jona won at Etoile Carouge2:0.

