  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Challenge League Vaduz's comeback is not rewarded - Xamax without a winner against Bellinzona

SDA

2.3.2025 - 19:20

Etoile Carouge win the spectacular chasing duel in the Challenge League against Vaduz 3:2.

Keystone-SDA

02.03.2025, 19:20

02.03.2025, 20:07

At the break, Geneva looked like the sure winners, leading 2-0 after goals from Florian Hysenaj and Sidiki Camara, but the Liechtenstein side found their way back into the game. Between the 70th and 79th minute, Cedric Gasser and Fabrizio Cavegn equalized for Marc Schneider's team, meaning that FCV at least seemed to be able to take a point from Lake Geneva.

But the newly promoted side had one more attacking move up their sleeve. Usman Simbakoli gave Carouge the win with his goal in the 87th minute. Despite the three points, the gap to the leading duo of Aarau and Thun and thus the potential promotion places is seven and eight points respectively.

More from the department

German Bundesliga. Augsburg's streak continues - Kiel beats Union

German BundesligaAugsburg's streak continues - Kiel beats Union

Flattering draw. Lucerne avert defeat in Yverdon at the last minute

Flattering drawLucerne avert defeat in Yverdon at the last minute

Matchwinner against Lugano. Zuber:

Matchwinner against LuganoZuber: "That's more important than putting myself in the foreground individually"