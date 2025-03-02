Etoile Carouge win the spectacular chasing duel in the Challenge League against Vaduz 3:2.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At the break, Geneva looked like the sure winners, leading 2-0 after goals from Florian Hysenaj and Sidiki Camara, but the Liechtenstein side found their way back into the game. Between the 70th and 79th minute, Cedric Gasser and Fabrizio Cavegn equalized for Marc Schneider's team, meaning that FCV at least seemed to be able to take a point from Lake Geneva.

But the newly promoted side had one more attacking move up their sleeve. Usman Simbakoli gave Carouge the win with his goal in the 87th minute. Despite the three points, the gap to the leading duo of Aarau and Thun and thus the potential promotion places is seven and eight points respectively.