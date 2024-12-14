A high-five between Théo Bouchlarhem (right) and Ilyas Chouaref, the two men responsible for Sion's 1-0 win Keystone

FC Sion end the year with a season best. For the first time ever, the Valais side managed a third consecutive victory with a 1-0 win in Yverdon.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Perhaps club boss Christian Constantin will ask himself what would have been possible in the past with a little more leniency towards his coaches. For once, the club showed patience and went through a long slump in form with a coach. The team had gone nine games without a win under Didier Tholot before the upturn came at the end of the year.

In the last five league games in 2024, there was only one defeat, but victories against Luzern, Winterthur, YB and on Saturday against Yverdon. Théo Bouchlarhem scored midway through the first half after Ilyas Chouaref had won the ball well. The fact that the Vaud side had more of the play after the break was of no consequence to Sion. They had luck on their side, for example in the 55th minute when Boris Cespedes struck the crossbar with a free kick.

While Yverdon have moved ever closer to the bottom of the table in recent weeks, Sion are back in the race for a place in the top six.

Telegram:

Yverdon - Sion 0:1 (0:1)

2600 spectators. - Refereed by Mandach. - Goal: 24. Bouchlarhem (Berdayes) 0:1.

Yverdon: Bernardoni; Gunnarsson, Diop, Tijani (46. Sauthier); Aké, Legowski (79. Kacuri), Céspedes, Le Pogam (61. Gonçalo Esteves; 67. Ntelo); González (61. Tasar), Baradji; Komano.

Sion: Fayulu; Lavanchy, Schmied, Diouf, Marquinhos Cipriano (88. Ziegler); Kabacalman, Kronig; Chipperfield (67. Sorgic), Berdayes, Bouchlarhem (73. Hefti); Chouaref (88. Djokic).

Remarks: Cautions: 19th Baradji, 41st Tijani, 57th Lavanchy, 65th Kronig, 84th Tasar, 84th Diouf.