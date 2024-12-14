  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Yverdon - Sion 0:1 Valais' upswing continues

SDA

14.12.2024 - 20:05

A high-five between Théo Bouchlarhem (right) and Ilyas Chouaref, the two men responsible for Sion's 1-0 win
A high-five between Théo Bouchlarhem (right) and Ilyas Chouaref, the two men responsible for Sion's 1-0 win
Keystone

FC Sion end the year with a season best. For the first time ever, the Valais side managed a third consecutive victory with a 1-0 win in Yverdon.

Keystone-SDA

14.12.2024, 20:05

Perhaps club boss Christian Constantin will ask himself what would have been possible in the past with a little more leniency towards his coaches. For once, the club showed patience and went through a long slump in form with a coach. The team had gone nine games without a win under Didier Tholot before the upturn came at the end of the year.

In the last five league games in 2024, there was only one defeat, but victories against Luzern, Winterthur, YB and on Saturday against Yverdon. Théo Bouchlarhem scored midway through the first half after Ilyas Chouaref had won the ball well. The fact that the Vaud side had more of the play after the break was of no consequence to Sion. They had luck on their side, for example in the 55th minute when Boris Cespedes struck the crossbar with a free kick.

While Yverdon have moved ever closer to the bottom of the table in recent weeks, Sion are back in the race for a place in the top six.

Telegram:

Yverdon - Sion 0:1 (0:1)

2600 spectators. - Refereed by Mandach. - Goal: 24. Bouchlarhem (Berdayes) 0:1.

Yverdon: Bernardoni; Gunnarsson, Diop, Tijani (46. Sauthier); Aké, Legowski (79. Kacuri), Céspedes, Le Pogam (61. Gonçalo Esteves; 67. Ntelo); González (61. Tasar), Baradji; Komano.

Sion: Fayulu; Lavanchy, Schmied, Diouf, Marquinhos Cipriano (88. Ziegler); Kabacalman, Kronig; Chipperfield (67. Sorgic), Berdayes, Bouchlarhem (73. Hefti); Chouaref (88. Djokic).

Remarks: Cautions: 19th Baradji, 41st Tijani, 57th Lavanchy, 65th Kronig, 84th Tasar, 84th Diouf.

More from the department

Basel - GC 0:1. Disappointing end to the year for FC Basel

Basel - GC 0:1Disappointing end to the year for FC Basel

First win for Hoppers coach Oral. Basel lose to GC and miss out on top spot in the table

First win for Hoppers coach OralBasel lose to GC and miss out on top spot in the table

Intercontinental Cup. Koller's Al Ahly miss out on clash with Real Madrid

Intercontinental CupKoller's Al Ahly miss out on clash with Real Madrid