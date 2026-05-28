Valentin Stocker once scored goals for FCB himself. sda

Following the appointment of Andreas Herrmann as technical director, FC Basel has now also found a new sporting director for the first team. He is no stranger to the Rheinknie.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel has appointed a new sporting director and named former player Valentin Stocker as interim sporting director.

Stocker will act as the central point of contact for players, coaches and staff and contribute his club experience.

The aim is to lay the foundations for a successful coming season in an important phase. Show more

FC Basel is continuing to restructure its management team. Following the appointment of a new technical director in Andreas Herrmann, the position of sporting director has now also been filled. Ex-FCB professional Valentin Stocker will take over the post on an interim basis with immediate effect, as the club announced.

The distribution of roles between the two is clearly defined, according to the Basel club. In future, Stocker will be the first point of contact for players, coaches and staff. As captain of FC Basel for many years, Stocker knows exactly what is important in Basel.

🆕 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗿 ü𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗺𝘁 𝗲𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗻𝗲𝘂𝗲 𝗙𝘂𝗻𝗸𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗺 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗶𝗰𝗵 🔴🔵



Der FC Basel 1893 organisiert sich in der aktuellen Phase der Saisonvorbereitung personell neu und verteilt die Aufgaben sowie Verantwortlichkeiten rund um… pic.twitter.com/YPjO2wCOs2 — FC Basel 1893 (@FCBasel1893) May 28, 2026

The 37-year-old is quoted on the club's homepage as follows: "It goes without saying that I am fully committed to FCB in this important phase and will do my part to create the best possible conditions for the coming season. I'm really looking forward to the daily exchange with the coaching team and the players. It's important to me that we not only function as a team in sporting terms, but also grow together as a group and live our values every day."