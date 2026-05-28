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New position for ex-professional Valentin Stocker becomes sporting director at FC Basel

Moritz Meister

28.5.2026

Valentin Stocker once scored goals for FCB himself.
Valentin Stocker once scored goals for FCB himself.
sda

Following the appointment of Andreas Herrmann as technical director, FC Basel has now also found a new sporting director for the first team. He is no stranger to the Rheinknie.

28.05.2026, 15:53

28.05.2026, 16:07

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC Basel has appointed a new sporting director and named former player Valentin Stocker as interim sporting director.
  • Stocker will act as the central point of contact for players, coaches and staff and contribute his club experience.
  • The aim is to lay the foundations for a successful coming season in an important phase.
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FC Basel is continuing to restructure its management team. Following the appointment of a new technical director in Andreas Herrmann, the position of sporting director has now also been filled. Ex-FCB professional Valentin Stocker will take over the post on an interim basis with immediate effect, as the club announced.

The distribution of roles between the two is clearly defined, according to the Basel club. In future, Stocker will be the first point of contact for players, coaches and staff. As captain of FC Basel for many years, Stocker knows exactly what is important in Basel.

The 37-year-old is quoted on the club's homepage as follows: "It goes without saying that I am fully committed to FCB in this important phase and will do my part to create the best possible conditions for the coming season. I'm really looking forward to the daily exchange with the coaching team and the players. It's important to me that we not only function as a team in sporting terms, but also grow together as a group and live our values every day."

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