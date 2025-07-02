blue TV Champions League presenter Valentina Maceri is a dual German-Italian citizen. She is betting on Spain as European champions, but also has high hopes for our national team.

Michael Wegmann

Valentina, Germany, Spain, Italy, England? Who are you betting on?

Valentina Maceri: Germany don't have any bad cards, I think the Spanish have the best. And of course I hope that the Swiss perform well. They also have good individual players, so I think anything is possible in your own country.

And you're ready for the European Championships?

Yes, I'm really looking forward to a great tournament with a great atmosphere. I was at the European Championships in England two years ago and was very impressed by the family atmosphere. That was a really, really great event. And I think it can only get better in beautiful Switzerland than it was two years ago in England.

You spend a lot of time in Switzerland. Will you be watching matches in the stadiums?

I think I'll watch it at home, maybe on the beach in Italy. I still have a vacation coming up. But if the opportunity arises, I'll watch one or two games live. But otherwise I'll enjoy watching it from the couch or on the beach.

You've played at a high level yourself. Do you know any of the players who are still playing now?

Yes of course, there were a few girls in the German national team who I also played with in the youth national teams. Apart from that, I know a few girls like Lia Wälti and Alisha Lehmann. I know them from one event or another and have already exchanged a few words with them. So I'm also keeping my fingers crossed for the Swiss girls.

