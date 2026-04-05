Smilla Vallotto celebrates a success with Wolfsburg Keystone

Smilla Vallotto has reached the final of the German Cup with Wolfsburg. The Geneva native is the match-winner in the penalty shoot-out in the semi-final.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Thanks to Smilla Vallotto, VfL Wolfsburg have reached the final of the German Cup. The Geneva international converted the decisive try in the semi-final against Carl Zeiss Jena in the penalty shoot-out to win 5:4. Elena Mühlemann, another Swiss player, was on the losing side.

With the score still 0-0 after 120 minutes, the game had to be decided from the penalty spot. While Switzerland's Elena Mühlemann was on the pitch for the full 120 minutes for Jena, Smilla Vallotto was only substituted for Vivien Endemann in the 106th minute for Wolfsburg. In the end, however, the latter became the acclaimed match-winner for the favorites.

VfL initially trailed in the penalty shoot-out, as Lineth Beerensteyn failed with her second attempt. Mühlemann was the fourth player to score for Jena, keeping the hopes of the underdogs alive. However, as the Thuringians' fifth and sixth shooters (Strasser and Gaisser) subsequently missed their penalties, the tide turned. After Svenja Huth had equalized to make it 4:4, Vallotto was the sixth shooter and held her nerve: the Geneva player scored to make it 5:4 and secure her team the coveted ticket to the final.

In the final, which will be played in Cologne on May 14, VfL Wolfsburg will face the winner of the second semi-final between Bayern Munich and SGS Essen.