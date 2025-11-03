Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport gives you an overview of the Swiss female footballers abroad.
🏴 England
Chelsea
Livia Peng
Chelsea celebrate a 2-0 win against the London City Lionesses. Peng sits on the bench for the league leaders.
Manchester City
Iman Beney
Against West Ham, Beney is substituted in the 76th minute with the score at 1-0. The result remains the same.
Aston Villa
Noelle Maritz
In the 8th minute of first-half stoppage time, Maritz makes it 1-1. She then saw yellow in the 54th minute and was substituted almost 10 minutes later with the score at 2-1. In the end it was 3:3.
West Ham United
Leila Wandeler
Wandeler was substituted against Manchester City with a quarter of an hour to go and the score at 0-1. However, she was unable to prevent the seventh defeat in the seventh game.
West Ham United
Seraina Piubel
The 25-year-old is not in the squad for the last-placed team due to injury.
Tottenham
Luana Bühler
The 29-year-old is still out injured.
🇩🇪 Germany
Frankfurt
Nadine Riesen
Frankfurt celebrate a 4:0 away win against HSV. She sets up the final goal in the 83rd minute - the goalkeeper looks ancient.
Frankfurt
Géraldine Reuteler
Reuteler was substituted in the test match against Scotland with a knock. Against HSV, she sits on the bench for a change.
Frankfurt
Noemi Ivelj
Ivelj is substituted in the 84th minute with the score at 4:0.
Wolfsburg
Smilla Vallotto
The 21-year-old was substituted in the 87th minute and gave the Wolves a cheer shortly afterwards. She scored in stoppage time against Hoffenheim to make it 2-1.
Hoffenheim
Naomi Luyet
Luyet is still out injured.
Freiburg
Julia Stierli
Freiburg play RB Leipzig on Monday at 18:00.
Freiburg
Svenja Fölmli
Freiburg play RB Leipzig on Monday at 18:00.
Freiburg
Aurélie Csillag
Freiburg plays on Monday at 18:00 against RB Leipzig.
Freiburg
Alena Bienz
Freiburg plays on Monday at 18:00 against RB Leipzig.
Freiburg
Leela Egli
Freiburg will play RB Leipzig on Monday at 18:00.
RB Leipzig
Elvira Herzog
RB Leipzig will play away against Freiburg on Monday.
RB Leipzig
Lara Marti
RB Leipzig play away against Freiburg on Monday. Marti is out for longer.
Union Berlin
Nadine Böhi
Böhi is not in the squad for the 3-0 defeat against Wolfsburg.
Werder Bremen
Amira Arfaoui
The 26-year-old was substituted in the 66th minute with the score at 2-0. No direct involvement in the third goal.
1st FC Cologne
Irina Fuchs
After Herzog had to withdraw for the international matches, Irina Fuchs was called up. She didn't get a chance in the national team, but it's a different story at the club. The 20-year-old kept a clean sheet against Nuremberg, but was not called upon to do much.
1st FC Cologne
Lydia Andrade
Cologne win 3:0 against Nuremberg. Andrade is substituted a few minutes before the end.
1st FC Cologne
Ella Touon
Sits on the bench against Nuremberg.
1st FC Nuremberg
Lara Meroni
Finally she can play again. She came on in the 83rd minute of the 3-0 defeat.
Carl Zeiss Jena
Elena Mühlemann
The 22-year-old was substituted against Leverkusen in the 56th minute along with two team-mates.
🇮🇹 Italy
Juventus Turin
Lia Wälti
The national team captain played in the 2-1 win against Ternana Calcio. Juve scored the winner in the 89th minute.
Juventus Turin
Viola Calligaris
She played against Canada, was on the bench against Scotland and is not in the Juve squad this weekend.
AS Roma
Alayah Pilgrim
She scored the only goal of the game against Canada, but was substituted at the break with a slight knock and missed the friendly against Scotland. At the weekend, she was at least on the bench for the 3-0 win against Inter Milan.
Como
Alisha Lehmann
Como Calcio win 2:1 against Genoa. Lehmann sits on the bench.
US Sassuolo
Noemi Benz
Goalkeeper Noemi Benz is not the first choice at Sassuolo and is once again on the bench.
🇪🇸 Spain
Barcelona
Sydney Schertenleib
Schertenleib is in the starting eleven against Real Sociedad. She was substituted in the 60th minute with the score at 0:1. The result remains the same and is a big surprise, as Barça hardly ever lose in the domestic league.
RCD Espanyol
Laia Ballesté
Ballesté has been absent through injury in recent weeks, but is back in the squad against Real Madrid. She watches from the bench as her team-mates lose 1-0.
🇫🇷 France
Dijon
Meriame Terchoun
Terchoun scored in the 49th minute against Nantes to make it 1-1. Before and after that, she set up good scoring opportunities that were not taken. Nevertheless, Dijon win 2:1 in the end.
RC Strasbourg
Eseosa Aigbogun
Strasbourg played out a 0-0 draw against Olympique Marseille on Friday, with Aigbogun playing in defense until the 75th minute before making way for Mairot.
🇳🇱 Netherlands
PSV Eindhoven
Riola Xhemaili
Xhemaili scores the first goal and sets up the second in a 2-0 win against AZ Alkmaar.
🇺🇲 USA
Seattle Reign
Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic
She is not in the squad for the 1-1 draw against Orlando Pride.
Tampa Bay Sun
Sandrine Mauron
Tampa Bay Sun have a weekend off. The next game is on November 9th.
🇳🇴 Norway
Valerenga
Naina Inauen
Valerenga wins 2-0 against LSK Kvinner. Inauen is substituted in the 58th minute with the score at 0-0, picks up a caution and celebrates her team's two late goals.