Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport gives you an overview of the Swiss female footballers abroad.

Patrick Lämmle

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Chelsea Livia Peng

Chelsea celebrate a 2-0 win against the London City Lionesses. Peng sits on the bench for the league leaders.

Manchester City Iman Beney

Against West Ham, Beney is substituted in the 76th minute with the score at 1-0. The result remains the same.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

In the 8th minute of first-half stoppage time, Maritz makes it 1-1. She then saw yellow in the 54th minute and was substituted almost 10 minutes later with the score at 2-1. In the end it was 3:3.

West Ham United Leila Wandeler

Wandeler was substituted against Manchester City with a quarter of an hour to go and the score at 0-1. However, she was unable to prevent the seventh defeat in the seventh game.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

The 25-year-old is not in the squad for the last-placed team due to injury.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

The 29-year-old is still out injured.

🇩🇪 Germany

Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Frankfurt celebrate a 4:0 away win against HSV. She sets up the final goal in the 83rd minute - the goalkeeper looks ancient.

Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Reuteler was substituted in the test match against Scotland with a knock. Against HSV, she sits on the bench for a change.

Frankfurt Noemi Ivelj

Ivelj is substituted in the 84th minute with the score at 4:0.

Wolfsburg Smilla Vallotto

The 21-year-old was substituted in the 87th minute and gave the Wolves a cheer shortly afterwards. She scored in stoppage time against Hoffenheim to make it 2-1.

Hoffenheim Naomi Luyet

Luyet is still out injured.

Freiburg Julia Stierli

Freiburg play RB Leipzig on Monday at 18:00.

Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Freiburg play RB Leipzig on Monday at 18:00.

Freiburg Aurélie Csillag

Freiburg plays on Monday at 18:00 against RB Leipzig.

Freiburg Alena Bienz

Freiburg plays on Monday at 18:00 against RB Leipzig.

Freiburg Leela Egli

Freiburg will play RB Leipzig on Monday at 18:00.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

RB Leipzig will play away against Freiburg on Monday.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

RB Leipzig play away against Freiburg on Monday. Marti is out for longer.

Union Berlin Nadine Böhi

Böhi is not in the squad for the 3-0 defeat against Wolfsburg.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

The 26-year-old was substituted in the 66th minute with the score at 2-0. No direct involvement in the third goal.

1st FC Cologne Irina Fuchs

After Herzog had to withdraw for the international matches, Irina Fuchs was called up. She didn't get a chance in the national team, but it's a different story at the club. The 20-year-old kept a clean sheet against Nuremberg, but was not called upon to do much.

1st FC Cologne Lydia Andrade

Cologne win 3:0 against Nuremberg. Andrade is substituted a few minutes before the end.

1st FC Cologne Ella Touon

Sits on the bench against Nuremberg.

1st FC Nuremberg Lara Meroni

Finally she can play again. She came on in the 83rd minute of the 3-0 defeat.

Carl Zeiss Jena Elena Mühlemann

The 22-year-old was substituted against Leverkusen in the 56th minute along with two team-mates.

🇮🇹 Italy

Juventus Turin Lia Wälti

The national team captain played in the 2-1 win against Ternana Calcio. Juve scored the winner in the 89th minute.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

She played against Canada, was on the bench against Scotland and is not in the Juve squad this weekend.

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

She scored the only goal of the game against Canada, but was substituted at the break with a slight knock and missed the friendly against Scotland. At the weekend, she was at least on the bench for the 3-0 win against Inter Milan.

Como Alisha Lehmann

Como Calcio win 2:1 against Genoa. Lehmann sits on the bench.

US Sassuolo Noemi Benz

Goalkeeper Noemi Benz is not the first choice at Sassuolo and is once again on the bench.

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

Schertenleib is in the starting eleven against Real Sociedad. She was substituted in the 60th minute with the score at 0:1. The result remains the same and is a big surprise, as Barça hardly ever lose in the domestic league.

RCD Espanyol Laia Ballesté

Ballesté has been absent through injury in recent weeks, but is back in the squad against Real Madrid. She watches from the bench as her team-mates lose 1-0.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon Meriame Terchoun

Terchoun scored in the 49th minute against Nantes to make it 1-1. Before and after that, she set up good scoring opportunities that were not taken. Nevertheless, Dijon win 2:1 in the end.

RC Strasbourg Eseosa Aigbogun

Strasbourg played out a 0-0 draw against Olympique Marseille on Friday, with Aigbogun playing in defense until the 75th minute before making way for Mairot.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

Xhemaili scores the first goal and sets up the second in a 2-0 win against AZ Alkmaar.

🇺🇲 USA

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

She is not in the squad for the 1-1 draw against Orlando Pride.

Tampa Bay Sun Sandrine Mauron

Tampa Bay Sun have a weekend off. The next game is on November 9th.

🇳🇴 Norway

Valerenga Naina Inauen

Valerenga wins 2-0 against LSK Kvinner. Inauen is substituted in the 58th minute with the score at 0-0, picks up a caution and celebrates her team's two late goals.