Keystone-SDA's overview of current events in Switzerland and a look at the Nati players' performances in the foreign leagues.

Women's Super League

THE MATCH OF THE WEEK. Two teams with championship ambitions met at the Stade de Genève on Saturday. And both Servette-Chênois and FC Basel created chances to win this prestigious duel in an animated match. Ghoutia Habiba Karchouni had the best one in the 67th minute. But the Algerian, who moved to Lake Geneva from Inter Milan this summer, saw her attempt from the penalty spot hit the left-hand post.

THE GOAL OF THE ROUND. Despite major departures in the summer and the absence of key players due to injury, Young Boys are clearly getting better and better - and are showing considerable enthusiasm for the game. In the home game against Luzern, it was the 54th minute when left-back Wibke Meister crossed from half-field to the right-hand post. There, Lisa Josten could have tried to score a spectacular goal with a risky direct shot. But the German showed good vision and laid the ball off for strike partner Maja Jelcic, so that the Bosnian on loan from Inter Milan practically only had to put her foot down for her third goal of the season.

RANKING SITUATION. Despite sharing the points against FCB, Servette-Chênois are still leaders. However, Grasshoppers have moved back to within four points of them thanks to a 1-0 win against Aarau, who were playing without recently sacked head coach Olivier Häusermann for the first time. They are followed by Young Boys, who have moved closer to the top group after a mixed start to the season. However, three teams - Zurich, St. Gallen and Basel - are within two points of the champions. After that, there is a small gap to Rapperswil-Jona and Lucerne. Aarau (3 points) and Thun (1 point) are still in second place after nine rounds.

AND SO IT GOES ON. The league now goes into a short, one-week break. The round of 16 in the Swiss Cup will be played next weekend. Two duels stand out in particular: Friday evening will see a rematch of last year's play-off final between YB and GC in Bern's Wankdorf. And on Saturday, Aarau and Thun, two of the Super League's cellar dwellers, have the chance of a rare taste of success in a direct duel.

Swiss women in foreign leagues

GERMANY. Since moving from Hammarby to Wolfsburg in the summer, Smilla Vallotto has yet to break any big strings with the Wolves. The Geneva native has played just 74 minutes in five appearances for VfL, missing some time through illness. This Saturday, however, the midfielder experienced her highlight to date. She was substituted in the 87th minute in the home game against Hoffenheim with the score at 1:1. Four minutes later, Vallotto got the ball on the edge of the penalty area and secured a late victory for Wolfsburg with her first Bundesliga goal with a precise long-range shot.

FRANCE. Meriame Terchoun is the only Swiss player active in France's Première Ligue. And this weekend, the Zurich native scored her first goal of the season for Dijon. The 30-year-old scored shortly after the break to make it 1-1 in the Burgundy side's 2-1 away win at Nantes. Dijon climbed to seventh in the table thanks to their second win of the season.

NETHERLANDS. PSV Eindhoven remain top of the Eredivisie, one point behind leaders Twente Enschede and Ajax Amsterdam. Riola Xhemaili has undoubtedly played a decisive role in PSV's good start to the season with five wins from six games. On Sunday, the player from Solothurn took the lead after 26 minutes in a 2-0 win against Alkmaar. She set up the second goal by Renate Jansen. With eight goals already this season, the 22-year-old leads the scoring charts in the Dutch top division.

NORWAY. Naina Inauen is one of Valerenga's top performers in Norway's top series. The 24-year-old midfielder, who has been part of the Swiss national team on several occasions but is still waiting for her debut in red and white, has played in 23 of 25 league games so far. The club from the capital Oslo has won the league title in each of the last two seasons. Accordingly, Inauen and her team-mates had once again started the season with the aim of lifting the championship trophy for the third time in a row. But that has now come to nothing. Valerenga won 2-0 against LSK Kvinner on Sunday, but as leaders Brann Bergen had already won 2-1 against Rosenborg Trondheim on Saturday, Valerenga can no longer overtake them with two rounds remaining and a seven-point deficit. For Brann Bergen, it is the second championship title in the club's history after 2022.

SPAIN. Barcelona have been flawless in the championship so far this season. On Sunday evening, however, the Catalans scored their first goal in the ninth round. With Sydney Schertenleib in the starting line-up, Barcelona lost 0:1 at Real Sociedad. Edna Imade scored from the penalty spot after 37 minutes. Schertenleib was substituted after an hour.

The number of the week

FC St. Gallen used the first match after the national team break as an opportunity to host a Family Day in the large stadium. An attractive supporting program was designed to encourage fans to spend their Saturday watching football. The women from Eastern Switzerland did not stand a chance against FC Zurich and were beaten 3:1. But when Olivia Edelmann scored the consolation goal in stoppage time and 4690 people cheered her on, there was a special atmosphere.