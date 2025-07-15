The national team training session on Tuesday is called off at short notice because some players have cold symptoms. Smilla Vallotto and Nadine Riesen quietly give the all-clear.

Luca Betschart

A wave of colds is making the rounds in the national team. Julia Stierli, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Coumba Sow, Leila Wandeler and Elvira Herzog are currently affected. However, Smilla Vallotto and Nadine Riesen are quietly giving the all-clear.

Vallotto says: "A few players have symptoms, but nothing serious. I think it was best not to train today." Nothing has changed for her personally. But measures have been taken: "Those with symptoms sit together at meals and wear masks. It's nothing out of the ordinary, we're just playing it safe."

Nadine Riesen doesn't seem worried either: "I'm fine, I feel really good too. It's just a few colds. It was very clever to take a break today so that we're totally fit tomorrow and can all be on the pitch."

You can't compare the current situation with that of three years ago either. "2022 was a different league. Our doctor was called upon a lot more back then," says Riesen. Back then, eight players and 11 staff members had to go into isolation with gastrointestinal symptoms after the opening match against Portugal. Training was also canceled at that time due to the flu epidemic.

The whole press conference in the video

There are no further questions, the two players say goodbye.

How is your foot? The tape is still there to be on the safe side. But the foot is coping with everything. I feel safer with the tape. I take part in every training session.

Alisha Lehmann's speeches I think Alisha always finds good words to motivate us. That's always been good for us. I hope she continues to do that. It gives us an extreme boost.

Tactics against Spain? We'll adopt the motto that Pia gives us and implement it as best we can.

Has Schertenleib already revealed the Spaniards' weaknesses? Maybe, maybe not.

Riesen counts on home advantage Our strength is that we have the home crowd behind us. That pushed us all on, everyone became even more self-confident. And we've come even closer together.

How do you go into the game against Spain, do you have any bad memories? We got over it the next day. That was a clear defeat. We have the whole country behind us. We're very confident, but we also have a lot of respect. We also have a lot of strong players. We didn't talk about the defeat again.

Is the current health situation similar to 2022? No, you can't compare it at all. There are small symptoms and you want to make sure there's no outbreak. 2022 was a different league. Our doctor was called upon a lot more then.

Giant about the wave of colds I'm fine, I feel really good too. It's just a few colds. It was very clever to take a break today so that we're totally fit tomorrow and can all be on the pitch.

Let's continue with the questions to Nadine Riesen Nadine Riesen now takes the floor.

Vallotto's view of the Spain game I know that Spain are a very strong team. But anything can happen in a quarter-final. But the staff have a good plan for the game.

Are your legs tired because you've had to play longer in the league? I didn't find it difficult coming in, even though I joined the team two weeks later. I had good training sessions and games with Hammarby. I felt very fit. But I have no problems integrating. And I feel fit.

Vallotto on Spain's qualities They have a lot of qualities, they play a lot between the lines. Run, run, run. But I like that, it suits me.

Do you have any memories of the last game against Spain? I just put away the last game against Spain. We're a different, better team. We're ready to make life difficult for Spain.

What is typically Norwegian, Italian, Swiss about you? Italian is my temperament. My family knows that. The Norwegian side, I'm calm and chilled as a person. And my Swiss side? I'm always laughing.

How is the team? A few players have symptoms, but nothing serious. Tomorrow we can train 11 against 11. I think it was best not to train today. Those with symptoms are sitting together at lunch and wearing masks. It's nothing out of the ordinary, we're just playing it safe.

Vallotto runs a lot ... I do between 11 and 12 kilometers, that's not bad.

Questions for Smilla Vallotto Are you a player who likes to have the ball? "I like to have the ball in my feet. But I don't know how often I'll have the ball against Spain. But I can also run.

Nadine Riesen and Smilla Vallotto are about to take to the stage.

Three days before the European Championship quarter-final against Spain, the training session scheduled for Tuesday morning is canceled at short notice. Because several players have felt the symptoms of a cold in recent days, the national team squad has decided to postpone the planned training session until Wednesday.

Smilla Vallotto and Nadine Riesen will be answering journalists' questions from 3pm.

