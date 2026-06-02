  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Thun professional switches nations Valmir Matoshi opts for Kosovo

SDA

2.6.2026 - 16:21

Valmir Matoshi impressed with FC Thun this season
Valmir Matoshi impressed with FC Thun this season
Keystone

Former Swiss U21 international Valmir Matoshi is now playing for Kosovo.

Keystone-SDA

02.06.2026, 16:21

02.06.2026, 16:25

The 22-year-old FC Thun midfielder made his first appearance with Kosovo's senior national team in a test match in the Czech Republic on Sunday.

Born in Thun, Matoshi has caused a stir this season as a key player for the promoted and sensational champions. He scored six goals and provided four assists in 34 games. He made ten appearances for the Swiss junior national teams in 2023 and 2024.

By switching his nationality from Switzerland to Kosovo, Matoshi is following the recent examples of Albian Hajdari and Leon Avdullahu. The Kosovo squad on Sunday included five players who started their national team careers in Swiss junior teams.

More from the department

Ösi star drops out. Thigh injury: Leipzig's Baumgartner out of the World Cup

Ösi star drops outThigh injury: Leipzig's Baumgartner out of the World Cup

Domenico Tedesco. Bologna has found a new coach

Domenico TedescoBologna has found a new coach

Nati star on injuries. Pilgrim:

Nati star on injuriesPilgrim: "Maybe I have a body that needs a day more regeneration than others"