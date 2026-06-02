Valmir Matoshi impressed with FC Thun this season Keystone

Former Swiss U21 international Valmir Matoshi is now playing for Kosovo.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 22-year-old FC Thun midfielder made his first appearance with Kosovo's senior national team in a test match in the Czech Republic on Sunday.

Born in Thun, Matoshi has caused a stir this season as a key player for the promoted and sensational champions. He scored six goals and provided four assists in 34 games. He made ten appearances for the Swiss junior national teams in 2023 and 2024.

By switching his nationality from Switzerland to Kosovo, Matoshi is following the recent examples of Albian Hajdari and Leon Avdullahu. The Kosovo squad on Sunday included five players who started their national team careers in Swiss junior teams.