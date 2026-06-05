The players of the Swiss national team are satisfied after the 6:1 victory against Malta. The first step on the road to the World Cup has been taken.

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It was a must-win for Switzerland against Malta on Friday evening. Coach Rafel Navarro's team - ranked number 25 in the world - won 6:1 against the world number 91. While the players and coach were not satisfied after the 4:1 win against the same team in the away game at the beginning of March, things looked different in Lugano with two more goals to their name.

Everyone wants to go to the World Cup

"Today we saw the team on the pitch that we want to see. The attitude, the energy, that's also what it's all about," said Navarro at the post-match press conference, even if more goals would have been possible according to him. "I think this team and this country deserve to play in the top division of the Nations League."

Thanks to the three points, Switzerland are already group winners on the second-last matchday. After a year in League B, the team led by captain Lia Wälti has thus been promoted back to League A of the Nations League.

And: in the first of two play-off rounds in the battle for World Cup qualification, Switzerland will avoid a team from League A. "I didn't even know that," said Aurélie Csillag with a laugh immediately after the game. "But that's great. We all want to go to this World Cup next year. We'll take it exactly as it comes and give it our all. All the better for that."

"We will do well"

Smilla Vallotto echoed the same sentiment after the game - winning the group was of course important. But: "To be honest, I don't think it matters much who we face," said the midfielder. "We know we have good quality and I like the way we play under Rafel." With a lot of possession - just as the coach wants - it's great fun. "I really believe in us as a team. Whoever we get, I think we'll do well, to be honest."

Asked which was the best goal of the night, Vallotto said: "Sydney's goal was crazy!" However, the other goals were also beautiful.

Perhaps the most entertaining interview is given by Riola Xhemaili, who, as always, is in the best of moods and talks straight from the horse's mouth about what's on her mind (see video at the beginning of the article).

Playoff draw on June 18

Which second or third-placed team from League B Switzerland will face in the first playoff round will be revealed on June 18, when the matches are drawn. Until the playoffs begin in October, it is important that the team continues to develop in the right direction, says Navarro.

First up, however, is the away game against Northern Ireland on Tuesday. Will the group win already be celebrated by then? "We'll really celebrate when we can go to the World Cup," says Lia Kamber.