Valon Berisha celebrating a goal in Salzburg kit in 2018. Picture: Keystone

FC Zurich has signed Kosovo international Valon Berisha with immediate effect.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As the club announced, the 33-year-old midfielder is moving to Zurich from Austrian Bundesliga club LASK and has signed a contract until the end of the season with an option for a further year.

Berisha, who grew up in Norway, made his debut as a 16-year-old with Viking Stavanger and won five league titles and four cups with Salzburg. He won the Italian Cup with Lazio Roma in 2019. Berisha initially played 20 international matches for Norway's senior national team before deciding to play for Kosovo in August 2016, for whom he has made 52 international appearances to date and scored four goals.