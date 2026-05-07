Aurelien Tchouameni (right) had a row with Federico Valverde. IMAGO/PanoramiC

Real Madrid are on red alert shortly before the Clásico: Federico Valverde needed stitches after a dressing room spat with Aurélien Tchouaméni and superstar Kylian Mbappé caused trouble with a trip to Sardinia.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Following an altercation between Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde during training at Real Madrid, the Uruguayan has to have stitches in his head. There had already been reports of a conflict between Antonio Rüdiger and Álvaro Carreras.

Kylian Mbappé is also the focus of criticism. His trip to Sardinia during his rehab caused trouble, and relations between the French players and parts of the team are also considered strained.

In sporting terms, Real are threatened with humiliation against Barça: FC Barcelona could secure the next league title in the Clásico on Sunday. At the same time, rumors are already circulating about a change of coach with José Mourinho as a possible candidate. Show more

Just before the Clásico, of all things, there are internal tensions at Real: Álvaro Carreras recently confirmed a confrontation with a fellow player. According to rumors, the player in question was Antonio Rüdiger, who apparently slapped his fellow defender in the face. However, the (unconfirmed) incident in February was "a one-off matter of no significance that has already been resolved", Carreras said in a statement (via realtotal.de).

On Wednesday, midfielders Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde argued in training due to a foul. Even in the dressing room, the conflict is said not to have been over.

A day later, however, the anger between the two had not yet died down: The Uruguayan is said to have refused to shake hands with the Frenchman, whereupon things escalated again. According to Spanish media reports, Valverde suffered a laceration when he fell and had to receive several stitches in hospital. Although a blow is not said to have been the cause, the possibly unintentional action is nonetheless exemplary.

The club is taking the incident very seriously, has launched an investigation and taken disciplinary measures against both players, which could also lead to a suspension for the next match, wrote "AS".

The spat between Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni is just the latest in a series of serious incidents at Real Madrid. "Real are on fire", headlined the trade paper Mundo Deportivo - just before the Clásico at designated champions FC Barcelona.

With an eleven-point deficit with four rounds to go, the Whites' chances of catching the Catalans are now only theoretical. Nevertheless, the Madrileños have a lot at stake on Sunday (9pm live on blue Sport): their arch-rivals could secure their second league title in a row at home in the Camp Nou - and the visitors could be humiliated as involuntary extras at the big party. That's just what Real needed.

Then came Mbappé's trip to Sardinia

After two seasons without a title, nerves are clearly on edge at the Spanish record champions. At the center of the unrest is none other than superstar Kylian Mbappé, who is doubtful to play against Barça due to injury. The Frenchman recently caused trouble not only among the fans. The 27-year-old's short trip to Sardinia with the well-known actress Ester Expósito during his rehab was the trigger.

The relationship between Mbappé - and other French players in the squad such as Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy - and parts of the team is considered to be severely strained. The media have noted that fellow striker Vinícius Júnior only shines when Mbappé is not involved. Even (very) many fans now seem convinced that they would be better off without the 2018 world champion, despite Mbappé's 41 goals so far this season.

Frenchman Kylian Mbappé is criticized despite his many goals. Tom Weller/dpa

The most recent proof of this is that Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time after the star striker's departure two years ago and have now reached the final of the premier class again against FC Bayern Munich. The online campaign "Mbappé Out" is collecting votes against him, although multiple votes are technically not ruled out.

Will the savior come from neighbouring Portugal?

Behind the scenes, the search for a new coach to replace Álvaro Arbeloa is said to be gathering pace. According to media reports, club boss Florentino Pérez is said to have made an initial offer to his close friend José Mourinho via video.

The Portuguese, currently coach of Benfica Lisbon, is said not to have said no, but has set several conditions for his return to Madrid after the first stage between 2010 and 2013. Among other things, he wanted to have a completely free hand in personnel decisions, reported the specialist newspaper "AS" and other media. However, Mourinho himself swore last week: "Nobody from Real Madrid has spoken to me, I can guarantee that."

Arbeloa's predecessor Xabi Alonso had lost out after a public dispute with Vinícius and problems with other professionals such as Valverde.

Big coaching names, but few chances

In addition to Mourinho, current national team coaches Didier Deschamps (France) and Mauricio Pochettino (USA) as well as Jürgen Klopp are among the names being touted. At the end of March, the current head of football at Red Bull strongly rejected all speculation about a return to the coaching bench, be it as national team coach or as coach of Real or a club. It was all "written by the same idiots".