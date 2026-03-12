The Champions League once again offered top-class football spectacle on Wednesday evening. Here are the best scenes of the evening in the video.

Tobias Benz

Valverde's magic goal

Wow! Federico Valverde tears the roof down at the Bernabéu before the break. With a mega goal, the Real star not only completes his hat-trick against ManCity, but also sends his colors into the quarter-finals with one foot in the door.

Courtois' mega reflex save

But it was not only thanks to Valverde that City won the game 3-0 - Thibaut Courtois also shone more than once in goal. With a mega reflex save in the 75th minute, the Belgian prevented a heated final phase and kept the Madrid side in the tie.

Horror pass in Paris

Substitute goalkeepers and the Champions League don't seem like a good idea. What Tottenham Hotspur learned on Tuesday, Chelsea learned on Wednesday. A horror pass from Filip Jörgensen, who replaced regular goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for the match, was immediately followed by the receipt.

