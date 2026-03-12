  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

You have to see these scenes Valverde's magic goal ++ Courtois' mega-reflex ++ Horror pass in Paris

Tobias Benz

12.3.2026

The Champions League once again offered top-class football spectacle on Wednesday evening. Here are the best scenes of the evening in the video.

12.03.2026, 08:00

Valverde's magic goal

Wow! Federico Valverde tears the roof down at the Bernabéu before the break. With a mega goal, the Real star not only completes his hat-trick against ManCity, but also sends his colors into the quarter-finals with one foot in the door.

Courtois' mega reflex save

But it was not only thanks to Valverde that City won the game 3-0 - Thibaut Courtois also shone more than once in goal. With a mega reflex save in the 75th minute, the Belgian prevented a heated final phase and kept the Madrid side in the tie.

Horror pass in Paris

Substitute goalkeepers and the Champions League don't seem like a good idea. What Tottenham Hotspur learned on Tuesday, Chelsea learned on Wednesday. A horror pass from Filip Jörgensen, who replaced regular goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for the match, was immediately followed by the receipt.

Controversial penalty scene in Leverkusen. blue Refereeing expert Jaccottet:

Controversial penalty scene in Leverkusenblue Refereeing expert Jaccottet: "Playing on would have been the right decision"

All games, all goals. PSG dismantle Chelsea ++ Havertz saves Arsenal from first-leg defeat ++ Sporting take a bath in Bodö

All games, all goalsPSG dismantle Chelsea ++ Havertz saves Arsenal from first-leg defeat ++ Sporting take a bath in Bodö

More videos from the department

More blue Sport

Video highlights. Valverde show at the Bernabéu: Real Madrid send Man City home with a 3-0 thrashing

Video highlightsValverde show at the Bernabéu: Real Madrid send Man City home with a 3-0 thrashing

Restaurant visit in Paris. Real star Mbappé and actress Expósito fuel love rumors

Restaurant visit in ParisReal star Mbappé and actress Expósito fuel love rumors

Last time in the final 20 years ago. Top favorites Arsenal want to finally win the trophy

Last time in the final 20 years agoTop favorites Arsenal want to finally win the trophy

Argentine on the verge of 900th goal. This is how much Lionel Messi earns at Inter Miami

Argentine on the verge of 900th goalThis is how much Lionel Messi earns at Inter Miami

UEFA could impose a longer ban. Uproar over Kimmich and Olise - did Bayern stars deliberately pick up yellow cards?

UEFA could impose a longer banUproar over Kimmich and Olise - did Bayern stars deliberately pick up yellow cards?