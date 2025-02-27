The late 80s and early 90s were a constant party for the Milan tifosi. The main reason for this was the Dutch superstars Marco van Basten, Ruud Gullit and Frank Rijkaard. They recently got together to celebrate the 125th anniversary and once again provided a spectacle.

Syl Battistuzzi

Marco van Basten and Ruud Gullit moved to Milan in 1987. Frank Rijkaard followed them a year later. While the Dutch trio soon put the fear of God into their opponents, the three childhood friends understandably struggled elsewhere at the start of their Italian adventure.

"We didn't understand Italian very well at first. So Marco and I asked ourselves: 'Who is Hugo Lasagna?", says Ruud Gullit on the Milan YouTube channel. "We thought that Hugo Lasagna must be incredible - he was sung about in every stadium we went to," van Basten agrees.

The mystery was then solved. "It was 'Tutto lo stadio' (the whole stadium)," Ruud Gullit laughs uproariously in conversation with his compatriots.

Milan the dominant force in world football

The three Dutchmen, who now all live in Amsterdam, shaped an era at the Rossoneri. "You could feel that you were here to win," recalls Gullit. Indeed, Milan - with President Silvio Berlusconi at the helm and coaches Arrigo Sacchi and Fabio Capello - won everything there was to win in club football.

Frank Rijkaard, Marco van Basten and Ruud Gullit thrilled the crowds. imago/Buzzi

In 1989, they crushed Steaua Bucharest 4-0 in the European Champions Cup (two goals each from Gullit and van Basten), and the following year the Milanese triumphed against Benfica Lisbon (Rijkaard was the only scorer). In 1992 and 1993, they also won the championship in what was then the strongest league in the world.

Milan, which also featured players such as Franco Baresi, Paolo Maldini and Carlo Ancelotti, was not only successful, but - led by the "Magnifico olandesi" (magical Dutchmen) - celebrated a brand of football that enchanted fans all over the world.

"Together we were complete"

"Together we were complete," summarizes Gullit. The three Milan legends, who together also won the title with Elftal at the 1988 European Championship - the trio took the top three places in the voting for the best player of the tournament - recently returned to their old haunts. As part of the 125th anniversary celebrations, the three exceptional players and other club legends graced the San Siro in mid-February.

Many Milan fans were probably particularly nostalgic when Ruud Gullit, Frank Rijkaard and Marco van Basten stepped onto the pitch, and not just because of the current situation - the team of recently appointed coach Sérgio Conceição is only in 7th place in Serie A and failed to reach the play-off against Feyenoord in the Champions League last week.