FC Zurich has found the successor to Ricardo Moniz. Mitchell van der Gaag takes over as head coach of FCZ.

Jan Arnet

Mitchell van der Gaag has signed a two-year contract with FCZ until 2027. The 53-year-old Dutchman was assistant to Erik ten Hag at Ajax Amsterdam and Manchester United for many years. There he worked with world stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen.

He began his career as a coach in January 2008 in Portugal with the second team of CS Maritimo. He was promoted to head coach of the first team at the same club in September 2009. Van der Gaag's next job was also in Portugal. With Belenenses, he achieved promotion to the top national league in the 2012/13 season. He later worked as a coach in Cyprus with Ermis Aradippou and in his home country with Eindhoven, Excelsior Rotterdam, NAC Breda and the second team of Ajax Amsterdam.

FCZ gets its preferred candidate

"Mitchell was our absolute dream candidate! We are therefore very happy that we have been able to sign such an experienced and competent head coach who can continue on our chosen path," FCZ president Ancillo Canepa is quoted as saying on the Zurich club's website. Van der Gaag says: "The goal is clear, we want to finish in the top six and play for the European places. FCZ became Swiss champions a few years ago, so anything is possible."

Ricardo Moniz had to step down after a disappointing season and after just 13 months in charge. FC Zurich finished the Super League championship in 7th place in the relegation group. The separation was announced by the club's management at the beginning of the week.