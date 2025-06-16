The new FCZ coach Mitchell van der Gaag introduces himself. In an interview with blue Sport, he talks about his philosophy, Swiss football and explains why he wouldn't mind having the head of sport on the players' bench.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Zurich starts its pre-season preparations. The new face on the touchline is Dutchman Mitchell van der Gaag.

In an interview with blue Sport, the 53-year-old tells us how much he likes Zurich so far, what ideas he has for the game and what he already knows about Swiss football.

When asked whether he would be bothered by head of sport Milos Malenovic on the players' bench, he says: "I think the question is wrong because it's negative. You can't look at it negatively." Show more

FC Zurich held a media conference at the start of training for the new season. Alongside President Ancillo Canepa and Head of Sport Milos Malenovic, new FCZ coach Mitchell van der Gaag also spoke to the media for the first time.

At the media conference, the Dutchman explained the style of play he wants to use to lead FCZ to success, what he learned as an assistant coach at previous stations such as Ajax Amsterdam and Manchester United and also spoke about the shocking incident that occurred in September 2013: Van der Gaag suffered a cardiac arrest during a match. When asked about this, the Dutchman said: "That's a story from the past. But it belongs to me. You see more and more that players are also affected by such problems. I'm Mitchell, I have an ICD (implanted defibrillator). There's nothing I can do about it."

After the conference, the 53-year-old took time for an interview with blue Sport.

Mitchell Van der Gaag, welcome to Zurich. How do you like it so far?

Good so far. I've been here for a week, seen the city and been to the club every day. The weather has been nice, which helps. But of course I'm not here for that. The vibe of the city is good and the people are nice. But from now on it's work.

You've talked about your football philosophy, which is inspired by "Voetbal totaal". What do you want to integrate at FC Zurich?

As a coach, you have to have a clear vision, no matter where you train. You have to know exactly what you want. The thing is, you have to convince the players how you want to play. That's why it's good to start from scratch, I don't know the players well yet. At the moment, I know exactly what I want to do.

You were most recently an assistant coach at top clubs such as Ajax Amsterdam and Manchester United. Is it possible to implement such playing ideas with FC Zurich?

Yes, I think so. Not everything, certain things depend on the quality, but I think most things will be possible. The players have to believe in it.

Last season, sporting director Milos Malenovic was on the bench at FC Zurich matches. What would you like to see in the future, with or without a sporting director on the bench?

I think the question is wrong because it's negative. You can't look at it negatively. It's not about what I want, it's about what the club wants and what Milos wants. I just said that I was used to the president sitting on the bench in Portugal. I'm used to it. It's different in all countries. For me it's not a bad thing, it's a good thing. You have to see if it's a good thing for him and the club. If you come to the conclusion "yes", then it's not a problem.

What do you already know about Swiss football?

I've seen a few games and teams. I know that it's also a springboard for many young players to get into other leagues. When I signed, a lot of people told me that scouts are looking for young players in Switzerland because it's a competitive league that gives young players a chance. Of course, I still have a lot to learn, I have to experience the league first.

Your predecessor Ricardo Moniz was also Dutch, did you speak to him before you came here?

We know each other because it's a small world and not many Dutch coaches work abroad. But I didn't speak to him.

That means you were so convinced of the club that you didn't even ask his opinion?

My opinion is that you have to experience things for yourself. I spoke to the people here and either you have a good connection or you don't. And that was the most important thing for me. And sometimes things that are good for others are bad for me and vice versa.

You already understand German very well, what about speaking German?

(in High German, the answers van der Gaag gave earlier in English): I can speak a bit of German, but it's easier for me to speak English. That's why I did the press conference in English.

But will you also try German in the future?

Yes, I will give it a try because I live here in Switzerland and I think I should adapt it.

