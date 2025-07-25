FC Zurich is starting the new season with Mitchell van der Gaag. The 53-year-old has experience as a head coach, but was most recently Erik ten Hag's assistant for many years - and worked with world stars. What makes the new FCZ coach tick.

FC Zurich will start the 2025/26 season on Friday with a new coach: Mitchell van der Gaag.

The Dutchman was assistant coach to Erik ten Hag at Ajax Amsterdam and Manchester United between 2021 and 2024.

Van der Gaag experienced a major shock in his early days as a coach in Portugal: he suffered a cardiac arrest during a match.

Now he is to lead FCZ back to success.

"I'm 53 years old, I started my coaching career in Portugal, then worked in Cyprus and Holland. Then I went to Manchester United as an assistant coach. That's it in a nutshell." This is how Mitchell van der Gaag introduced himself to FCZ fans at the end of May.

The coach could have gone much further. And say, for example, that he worked very closely with Erik ten Hag, the current coach of Bayer Leverkusen, from 2021 to 2024. First at Ajax, then at Manchester United. As ten Hag's assistant coach, he worked closely with world stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen.

Mitchell van der Gaag had the pleasure of working with Cristiano Ronaldo for a few months in 2022. imago

Cardiac arrest during a match

Before that, he worked as a head coach for years. The former defender (including PSV Eindhoven) started his coaching career in Portugal in 2008 with the second team of CS Maritimo. He was promoted to head coach of the first team in September 2009. Van der Gaag then moved to Belenenses, where they were promoted to the top national league in the 2012/13 season.

Despite the success, his time at Belenenses came to an end in September 2013 - due to a shocking incident. Van der Gaag suffered a cardiac arrest during a match. "His heart stopped ... He was dead," former goalkeeper Matt Jones, who played for Belenenses at the time, told The Athletic."It was only at half-time that we realized what had happened because everything happened so quickly. There was a defibrillator on the bench, which was used to resuscitate him."

It was only later that the Belenenses professionals learned that their coach suffered from a serious heart condition, had a pacemaker and an internal defibrillator that saved his life that night. Because of the serious incident, van der Gaag resigned as coach and took a break.

When asked about the incident during his presentation in Zurich, the Dutchman says: "It's a story from the past. But it belongs to me. You see more and more that players are also affected by such problems. I'm Mitchell, I have an ICD (implanted defibrillator). There's nothing I can do about it."

Back to success with attacking football?

A year and a half after the dramatic event, he returned to football. Van der Gaag worked as a coach in Cyprus with Ermis Aradippou and then in his home country with Eindhoven, Excelsior Rotterdam and NAC Breda before joining the second team of Ajax Amsterdam in 2019, where he met Erik ten Hag.

He is regarded as a great communicator who expects his players to adhere to his philosophy. "I describe myself as a calm, observant person. I have an opinion on everything. I'm Dutch, that's normal," says the new FCZ coach to blue Sport. "It's very important to me how the players perceive me."

Van der Gaag sees a good work ethic as the key to success. Attacking football is also the way to achieve the season's goal: "We want to qualify for Europe. That is our clear goal. I don't think we'll surprise anyone with that."

FCZ will take the first step towards achieving this on Friday evening. The Zurich club will open the new season with a home game against FC Sion.

