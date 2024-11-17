Van der Vaart criticizes Weghorst cheers after Szalai drama - Gallery After his collapse on the touchline, Hungarian assistant coach Adam Szalai was able to leave the hospital. Image: dpa Celebrated a little too exuberantly: Wout Weghorst. Image: dpa When the match was restarted after Szalai's collapse, Wout Weghorst scored a penalty to make it 1-0. Image: dpa Van der Vaart criticizes Weghorst cheers after Szalai drama - Gallery After his collapse on the touchline, Hungarian assistant coach Adam Szalai was able to leave the hospital. Image: dpa Celebrated a little too exuberantly: Wout Weghorst. Image: dpa When the match was restarted after Szalai's collapse, Wout Weghorst scored a penalty to make it 1-0. Image: dpa

Hungary's assistant coach Adam Szalai collapses on the touchline during the game in Amsterdam. Ex-Bundesliga professional Weghorst then scores a penalty and celebrates his goal - too exuberantly for some.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday, Hungary's assistant coach Adam Szalai (36) collapses on the touchline during the Nations League match against the Netherlands.

The game in the Johan Cruijff Arena is restarted after the emergency with a penalty after just over twelve minutes. Wout Weghorst scored the penalty - and then cheered exuberantly.

The action goes down badly, and not just with the Hungarian fans. Two former Dutch internationals, Rafael van der Vaart and Pierre van Hooijdonk, also sharply criticized their compatriot.

Fortunately, Szalai, who ended his career at FC Basel in January 2023, was later able to give the all-clear. Show more

For allegedly celebrating his penalty goal too exuberantly after the collapse of Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai, former Bundesliga professional Wout Weghorst was criticized by Rafael van der Vaart, among others. "It makes my stomach turn. A little more restraint would have been appropriate," said the former Hamburger SV professional footballer about his Dutch compatriot on TV station NOS.

The 36-year-old Szalai, who gave the all-clear a few hours after the game, collapsed on the substitutes' bench in the early stages of the Nations League match between the Netherlands and Hungary (4:0) in Amsterdam. The game was immediately interrupted. Paramedics rushed to the scene, treated the former Bundesliga player and took him to hospital.

"That was not appropriate"

After just over twelve minutes of stoppage time, the game was restarted - after video evidence from the previous scene, with a handball penalty for the Netherlands. Weghorst stepped up, scored and slid across the pitch on his knees while celebrating. Further gestures demonstrated the 32-year-old's joy at scoring.

THE GOAT WOUT WEGHORST OPENS THE SCORING FROM THE SPOT!

📽️ @GoalsXtrapic.twitter.com/qBl4oPo7Od — Football Report (@FootballReprt) November 16, 2024

"That wasn't appropriate," said van der Vaart's expert colleague Pierre van Hooijdonk, who once also played for Elftal. There was also criticism on social media.

He could understand this, said Weghorst, who played for Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, after the duel. He hadn't thought about the scene involving Szalai when he was celebrating. "You get so caught up in the concentration, in the excitement." It was only afterwards that he thought: "Someone has just been resuscitated."

dpa