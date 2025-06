Ruud van Nistelrooy is no longer coach of Leicester Keystone

Ruud van Nistelrooy has already left his post as coach of Leicester City. Those responsible at the relegated Premier League side have announced the departure of the Dutchman.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Van Nistelrooy only took up the position last November. The former international failed to achieve his goal of saving the team from relegation.

Leicester finished the season in 18th place, 13 points behind the last non-relegation place. Van Nistelrooy would have had a contract valid for another two years.

