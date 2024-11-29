  1. Residential Customers
Contract until 2027 Van Nistelrooy signs for Leicester

SDA

29.11.2024 - 20:29

Ruud van Nistelrooy becomes coach at Leicester City.
Picture: Keystone

Ruud van Nistelrooy becomes coach at Leicester City. The former Dutch international has signed a contract with the Premier League's 16th-placed side until the summer of 2027.

The 48-year-old succeeds Steve Cooper, who was sacked on Sunday after four defeats in a row.

Van Nistelrooy was most recently assistant coach to Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. He took over as interim coach for four games after the latter's dismissal, but had to vacate his post at Old Trafford again following the appointment of Ruben Amorim.

Van Nistelrooy was also considered as the successor to the sacked Steffen Baumgart at Hamburger SV.

