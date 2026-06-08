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"Difficult decision" Van Persie sacked by Feyenoord

SDA

8.6.2026 - 06:00

Robin van Persie is no longer coach of Feyenoord Rotterdam.
Robin van Persie is no longer coach of Feyenoord Rotterdam.
Picture: Keystone

Robin van Persie is no longer coach of Feyenoord Rotterdam. According to a press release issued by the club, the former Dutch international has been let go.

Keystone-SDA

08.06.2026, 06:00

08.06.2026, 07:27

The 42-year-old Van Persie took charge of the team at last season's championship runners-up, where Swiss defender Jordan Lotomba works, in February last year. Van Persie's contract would also have been valid for the coming season.

It was a "difficult decision" to let the former world-class attacker go, admitted Feyenoord's technical director Devy Rigaux openly. "He deserves credit for finishing a difficult season in second place," Rigaux emphasized. However, a "thorough" analysis had led to the conclusion "that it is better for us to start next season with a new head coach".

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