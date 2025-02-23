  1. Residential Customers
Striker legend on the touchline Van Persie takes over at Feyenoord Rotterdam

SDA

23.2.2025 - 12:45

Last May, former star striker Robin van Persie took up his first position as head coach at Heerenveen
Keystone

Dutch record goalscorer Robin van Persie is to become head coach at Feyenoord Rotterdam.

Keystone-SDA

23.02.2025, 12:45

23.02.2025, 12:51

The former star striker is moving from league rivals Heerenveen to his former club, where he started and ended his successful playing career.

Van Persie signed a contract with the 16-time Dutch champions that runs until the summer of 2027. At Feyenoord, the 41-year-old succeeds interim coach Pascal Bosschaart, who stepped in after Brian Priske left the club two weeks ago.

Under Bosschaart, the Rotterdam side beat Milan in the last 16 of the Champions League and now face city rivals Inter Milan in the round of 16.

Swiss defender Jordan Lotomba has been out of action for Feyenoord since December with a fractured lower leg.

