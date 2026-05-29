Vanessa Bernauer played 92 international matches for the Swiss national team and is now returning to VfL Wolfsburg as sports director Keystone

Vanessa Bernauer, the sports coordinator of the FC Zurich women's team, is moving to the German women's Bundesliga. She will be the new sports director at VfL Wolfsburg from July.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It is a return for Bernauer. During her playing days, the long-serving Swiss international played for VfL from 2014 to 2018 and won the German championship twice and the cup four times with the club.

Since September 2024, the 38-year-old from Zurich has worked as sports coordinator for FCZ and celebrated winning the Cup in 2025. Prior to that, she was Swiss champion four times and cup winner once with the club as a player.