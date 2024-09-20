  1. Residential Customers
Retirement Vanessa Bernauer retires at the age of 36

Vanessa Bernauer moves from the pitch to operations at FCZ
Vanessa Bernauer moves from the pitch to operations at FCZ
The 91-time Swiss international Vanessa Bernauer is retiring from top-level football at the age of 36. This was announced by her club FC Zurich.

Bernauer played for her home club from 2003 to 2010 and again from 2022, winning four league titles and one cup. In between, the midfielder was often right at the top in top foreign leagues.

With VfL Wolfsburg, she won two league titles and the cup four times, as well as reaching the final of the Champions League twice. She also triumphed once in the Cup with AS Roma. As an international, Bernauer took part in the 2015 World Cup and the 2017 European Championship with Switzerland, where she was a regular member of the squad.

FCZ has announced that Bernauer will remain with the club. Born in Zurich, she will support technical director Monica Di Fonzo with immediate effect.

