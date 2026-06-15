Gilbert Gress (84) no longer has much time for his former passion. “A few intellectuals want to change soccer,” says the soccer legend, praising France and the Swiss national team.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue News meets Gilbert Gress at a match featuring former Swiss national team players. The soccer legend is coaching Hottiger, Bickel, Margairaz & Co.

The former Swiss national team coach has high hopes for Murat Yakin’s team at the World Cup, partly because many nations like Germany, Brazil, or the Netherlands used to be better.

Gress also criticizes current trends in soccer and is annoyed by intellectuals who, he says, turn everything upside down. Show more

Gilbert Gress, what do you think the Swiss national team is capable of at the World Cup in the U.S.?

A great deal, of course. I mean, the fact is that right now, a lot of national teams aren’t as strong as they used to be. I’m not thinking of Switzerland here. I’m thinking of the Netherlands, Germany, or Brazil. Those national teams used to be better. So I mean, the World Cup is wide open; many nations can hope, and that includes Switzerland.

But would you agree with me if I said that your French team is getting better every year?

Yes, that’s true. Actually, this development does surprise me. But for me, France, along with Spain, is one of the big favorites for the title. And then, as always, there’s a surprise team, right? Maybe that’s Switzerland now.

So Murat Yakin’s team could make it to the semifinals?

We hope so. We’ll see if the Swiss national team makes it that far. But before kickoff, every game is wide open. Anything is possible. Right?

In the U.S., 48 nations are now competing for the title for the first time...

... oh, soccer has gone completely crazy! When I see what’s going on there. With the referees and the VAR. Penalty, then no penalty. I mean, with corner kicks, for example, referees could easily call three penalties per game. Or with throw-ins. Nine out of ten are foul throw-ins these days, but nobody reacts, nobody blows the whistle. There are a few intellectuals in soccer who want to change everything. I don’t think that’s good right now; it’s a bit like a caricature.

So, you’d rather have 24 teams again?

Of course. There are so many games now.

Where will you be watching?

Somewhere in France. I’m keeping the exact location open for now.

You might also be interested in