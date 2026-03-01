Three VAR interventions, heated discussions and a late handball: St.Gallen turn the game around against Winterthur and win 2:1. While the team from eastern Switzerland celebrate, the visitors are at odds - the debate about the video referee's intervention threshold is in the spotlight.

Syl Battistuzzi

A controversial handball penalty after VAR intervention decides the game.

The FCW representatives do not want to comment publicly on the VAR drama and the controversial decisions.

The bottom team in the table got off to a good start at Kybunpark: Pajtim Kasami put Winterthur ahead after 21 minutes. After that, the St.Gallen team ran at Stefanos Kapino's goal in vain. However, in the 38th minute, the VAR called for the first time. FCW professional Lukas Mühl holds Alessandro Vogt by the shirt and the FCSG striker falls. Was that really a clearly wrong decision? In any case, referee Désirée Blanco points to the spot after reviewing the images.

Carlo Boukhalfa runs up to take the penalty kick, but Kapino saves. It was the German's second penalty miss in a row, having previously converted all five penalties for FCSG. The Greek player from Winterthur has now saved four penalties. The visitors went into the break with a 1:0 lead.

Vogt first in VAR trouble ...

The picture does not change in the second half either. St.Gallen pressed for the equalizer, but Winti fought back with all they had. The spell finally seemed to be broken in the 70th minute when Vogt threw himself into the ball between two defenders after a cross. With full physical exertion, he ducked the defenders and goalkeeper to make it 1:1, but Volketswil were up in arms again - Vogt had touched the ball lightly with his arm in the confusing situation. Blanco disallowed the goal.

Seven minutes later, however, it was 1:1. Vogt confidently hammers a rebound into the net. This time, even the VAR has nothing to complain about.

... and then in VAR luck

Chima Okoroji sends a cross into the penalty area shortly before the end of normal time, Luca Zuffi and Vogt fight a duel in the air and Kapino manages to save the ball. But was it something? Almost everyone in St.Gallen pleads for a handball by Zuffi, but Blanco's whistle remains silent - until the VAR intervenes again and calls the referee to the screen for the third time that evening.

Another penalty for St.Gallen, another harsh decision against the visitors! Now Vogt is allowed to take the penalty. The 21-year-old attacker shoots the ball sharply, but not accurately - Kapino anticipates the corner. Fortunately for the striker, the FCW goalkeeper is unable to keep the shot out this time - 2:1 for FCSG.

Zuffi pushed from behind?

"Live, it was a clear handball for me", says Lukas Görtler in an interview with blue Sport. "I see Luca Zuffi has his hand up there and plays the ball with his hand. I then spoke to Zuffi. He said he was already playing the ball with his hand, but he was getting a push from behind," explained the FCSG captain.

Görtler, an avowed opponent of VAR, added: "I'm used to the video referee only intervening if it's very, very clearly wrong. That's what we do in Switzerland," says the 31-year-old mischievously.

FCW coach Patrick Rahmen is less relaxed about the outcome of the match. "It's just bitter, it fits in a bit with the situation," he says of the decisive scene in stoppage time.

Nevertheless, he does not want to "judge things". "Of course I have my opinion, but I'll share it with those who are directly affected" says Rahmen.

His protégé Roman Buess also "doesn't want to talk much about the referees". "When I see how the first penalty comes about ... Pooh. I think it's better if I don't say anything tonight," emphasizes the striker.

In the blue Sport studio, refereeing expert Pascal Erlachner defends the video referee: "The defender just takes the risk. He has his arm really high up. It's an unnatural posture and the ball goes to his arm even before the tackle. In terms of the rules, it's correct for the VAR to intervene here."