A shock for Tihomir Pejin: Two masked men attacked the Croatian VAR referee with batons on Friday morning. The 43-year-old escaped without serious injuries—it is still unclear why he was attacked.

Here's what it's all about VAR referee Tihomir Pejin was attacked by two masked men armed with batons while jogging in Osijek on Friday morning. The assailants fled after a driver honked his horn and alerted neighbors.

The 43-year-old received medical treatment but did not suffer any serious injuries. The motive for the attack is unclear; authorities are investigating.

The Croatian Football Federation (HNS) strongly condemned the attack and pledged its full support to Pejin. It is calling on the authorities to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice. Summary created with

On Friday morning, Tihomir Pejin was attacked in Osijek, as reported by “24sata" reports. The 43-year-old has had a long career as a referee and is currently still active as a VAR official. According to the report, Pejin was attacked by two masked men armed with batons while out jogging.

The attack lasted only a few seconds because a car appeared on the street—the driver honked the horn and alerted the neighbors, causing the attackers to flee. Pejin was taken to a local clinic for medical treatment. The authorities are investigating the incident.

Pejin confirmed to “24sata” that he had been attacked by unknown assailants. However, he did not sustain any serious injuries. “I don’t know why I was attacked. I hope the police will find the perpetrators,” said Pejin, who works full-time as the airport director.

The Croatian Football Federation (HNS) strongly condemned the attack in a statement and expressed its full support for Pejin. It stated that there is “no justification for physical attacks.” The federation called on the authorities to identify the perpetrators and take appropriate legal action.

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