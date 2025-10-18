FC Thun is shaking up the Super League and inspiring Carlos Varela. The blue Sport expert is particularly impressed by coach Mauro Lustrinelli.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Coach Mauro Lustrinelli and sporting director Dominik Albrecht talk about FC Thun's highs as guests on the football talk show Heimspiel.

Expert Carlos Varela is impressed by the club's development in recent years and has nothing but praise for coach Mauro Lustrinelli. Show more

Eight games, five wins, just two defeats and top of the table - FC Thun have made an excellent start to their first Super League season in five years. For Carlos Varela, however, this is anything but a coincidence. "You can dream. This is not a promoted team that has 16 points thanks to luck and refereeing decisions, if you look at the matches and the reaction in St.Gallen after two defeats," emphasizes the blue Sport expert.

Thun have done a very good job in the recent past. "They've been doing a lot of things right for two or three years. This is now the reward. Now is not a new start. The team stayed almost the same, that's all conscious," said Varela. "Every football fan is a fan of this kind of philosophy. No crisis, no panic. That makes me proud of FC Thun."

Varela is particularly impressed by promotion coach Mauro Lustrinelli. He has introduced the team perfectly to the Super League. "I have to congratulate Mauro," says Varela and explains: "So far, Thun hasn't made any stupid mistakes. That's automatically down to the coach, who has understood what you could still do in the Challenge League and can no longer do now."

The football talk home game in full length