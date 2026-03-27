The Nati starting XI against Germany - it could also look like this at the World Cup in the summer. Keystone

The Swiss national team lose their first game of the World Cup year against Germany 3:4 - their first defeat since November 2024. Murat Yakin makes no fewer than 10 changes. The Nati players in the individual critique.

Jan Arnet

Grade: 4 Goal Gregor Kobel

Kobel made several strong saves, but also had to reach behind him four times. Wirtz's superb shot to make it 2:3 was a little wide of Kobel's line.

Grade: 4 Defense Silvan Widmer

Has the 1:0 on his feet after a quarter of an hour, but doesn't hit the ball from the best position. Loses the duel against goalscorer Tah when conceding the 1:1. He is always to be found on the offensive. This was also the case in the 41st minute, when Widmer hit a soft cross into the five-meter area and found Embolo - 2:1. He was substituted at the break.

Note: 4 Defense Manuel Akanji

Not afraid to play a risky ball from time to time. However, the odd misplaced pass creeps in. Great save from Havertz in the greatest of emergencies - a few moments later, however, the ball was saved (1:1). At 2:2 before the break, he doesn't get behind Gnabry in time. Doesn't drop off, but has also played better in the national team jersey.

Grade: 4 Defense Nico Elvedi

Has his fair share of trouble with Havertz, but is lucky that the Arsenal striker sins several times when finishing. Elvedi is a bench player in the air. However, a failed clearance lands dangerously close to his own goal. One or two uncertainties creep in, but there are also some strong defensive actions to note.

Grade: 4 Defense Ricardo Rodriguez

Gets played a little too easily before Germany's first big chance and misjudges the subsequent corner kick at the second post. Fortunately, Gnabry shoots at his own teammate. But otherwise rock solid, finished after 45 minutes.

Grade: 3.5 Midfield Ruben Vargas

Strong action after 15 minutes, when he played the ball flat and sharply into the penalty area. After that, however, there was hardly anything more to see from Vargas. After the break, he also stays in the dressing room.

Grade: 5 Midfield Granit Xhaka

Keeps an overview in the 17th minute after winning the ball in midfield and launches Ndoye in an exemplary manner (1:0). As usual, the captain picks up the ball right at the back and gets the Nati's game going. He was also substituted after a good 45 minutes.

Note: 5 Midfield Remo Freuler

Excellent ball recovery before the 1:0 and also for the 2:1 goal. Freuler runs around the pitch for 77 minutes, can be found everywhere and once again proves how important he is for the team.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Fabian Rieder

Strong in the way he set up Vargas shortly before the break, even stronger with his long-range shot afterwards - a shame that the ball only hit the crossbar. His defensive work is also outstanding. There is still room for improvement with his set-pieces.

Grade: 5 Midfield Dan Ndoye

What a one-on-one move to make it 1:0! He penetrates the penalty area from the left, catches out Stiller and catches Baumann in the goalkeeper's corner. Ndoye continues to be the most eye-catching Swiss player in attack. You can't tell that he is currently lacking match practice at the club.

Note: 4.5 Forward Breel Embolo

Little or nothing to see from him for 40 minutes, but then he is spot on and gives Baumann no chance with his header. It remains his only chance of the game, Embolo is off after an hour.

Substitute players

Note: 3 From the 46th minute for Vargas Johan Manzambi

In the qualifiers, he was the precious joker for the national team, but against Germany he doesn't manage much. Manzambi is somewhat careless in missing a promising counter-attack. When he conceded the third goal, he failed to stop Wirtz in time. The weakest Swiss player of the evening. Lucky not to be sent off after elbowing Kimmich.

Note: 4.5 From the 46th minute for Xhaka Ardon Jashari

Started the game well as Xhaka's replacement. Like the captain, he tries to take control of the game and wins a few balls. Showed flashes of his class on several occasions. A good performance.

4 From the 46th minute for Rodriguez Miro Muheim

Muheim has to deal with Bayern shooting star Lennart Karl in the second half and looks out of sorts at times. However, he also gets forward again and again and can also be credited with the assist for the 3:3 goal.

3.5 From the 46th minute for Widmer Denis Zakaria

He is indeed deployed in defense. But not in central defense as expected, but as a right-back. He doesn't really seem to feel comfortable in this position, doesn't always stand properly and nothing comes from Zakaria up front. He is better off in the center.

4 From the 62nd minute for Akanji Aurèle Amenda

Like his teammates, Amenda loses his bearings in the penalty area when he scores to make it 3:4. All alone, Wirtz is able to pick out the corner and secure victory for Germany. However, Amenda makes no major mistakes.

4.5 From the 62nd minute for Embolo Joël Monteiro

He gets half an hour to show what he's made of - and he does so with a remarkable goal to make it 3-3. Otherwise, however, he has a tough time against defensive stalwart Tah.

4 From the 62nd minute for Rieder Alvyn Sanches

It's his first international match since his serious injury a year ago. Sanches is neither up nor down.

– From the 78th minute for Elvedi Eray Cömert

Too short an appearance to be graded.

– From the 78th minute for Ndoye Michel Aebischer

Too short for a rating.

– From the 78th minute for Freuler Vincent Sierro

Too short an intervention for a rating.