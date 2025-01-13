Who shone, who fell off? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

His participation in the thriller against Dortmund has long been in doubt. Xhaka twisted his ankle in training on Tuesday and had to pull out. However, the midfield terrier was on the pitch for the full match on Friday evening and, as usual, was the mastermind behind the champions' midfield in the 3-2 win. Leverkusen remain hot on the heels of Bayern Munich (four points behind).

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

It starts right from the kick-off against Leverkusen. After 25 seconds, Kobel conceded the first goal, and after 19 minutes he had to make his third save. With the ball at his feet, Kobel still has room for improvement. This was also evident on Friday evening. Before the 2:0, his clearance ends up in the feet of the Leverkusen team. The champions don't need to be asked twice and complete the scoring after a skilful chain of shots.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

The unbeaten streak in front of their home crowd comes to an end for Omlin and Co. after six games. The foals lose 0:1 against Bayern Munich, but one streak remains: Omlin sits on the bench.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Will have to deal with Kane, Sané and Olise. The national team defender plays strongly against the Bavarian attacking power, stands up to the stars, but then leaves the pitch as the loser in the end. Gladbach conceded the only goal from the penalty spot. Kane converted.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Mainz 05 are on fire. The team of former FCZ coach Bo Henriksen wins 2-0 against Bochum and is in fifth place after 16 matchdays. Widmer makes a mini appearance in the 91st minute.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Stuttgart stay close to the European places and win 1-0 against Augsburg, with Rieder on the bench.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

The versatile defender is missing from the VfB squad.

Wolfsburg Cédric Zesiger

Zesiger is on the bench for his Wolves' 1-0 win against Hoffenheim. The central defender made his last appearance at the end of November.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Frankfurt are still missing through injury.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Not in the squad for the 3-2 nail-biting win against Kiel.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Ogbus' colleague Manzambi is also missing from Julian Schuster's squad.

VfL Bochum Noah Loosli

Bochum lose 2-0 at Mainz, with Loosli not even making the trip. He is not on the match sheet.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Akanji plays from the 46th minute in the 8:0 gala against fourth-division side Salford City. Only confronted with a few attacks from the opponent at the end of the game. City easily advance to the next round of the FA Cup.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Newcastle got off to a false start against fourth-division side Bromley with Schär in central defense. After eight minutes, the Premier League side were in trouble. However, Schär managed to turn things around and Newcastle progressed to the next round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Keeps the score level once again, also thanks to the post in the 74th minute, when a long-range shot from the opponent clatters against the aluminum. Sommer's Inter win 1-0 against Venezia and remain four points behind leaders Napoli with two games in hand. Sommer has now scored ten times in 18 league games.

AC Milan Noah Okafor

Okafor is missing from the squad for the 1-1 draw against Cagliari. There are rumors about a transfer of the international player. RB Leipzig is part of these rumors.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Aebischer is still out injured for the Italians.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

On the Italian side of "eurosport", the Nati player does not come off well. "He doesn't seem to feel like playing," writes the online portal. Came off in the 68th minute.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Freuler plays through in the 2:2 draw against AS Roma. He is neither up nor down.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Missed the Serie A club's 3-1 defeat to Lecce due to a knee injury.

Parma Simon Sohm

Sohm can't crack Genoa with Parma either. Genoa have lost just once in their last ten games (against leaders Napoli). Sohm played in the 1-0 defeat. He worked hard in attacking midfield, but was not rewarded.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

A smile and a tear in Rodriguez's eye: he is in the starting line-up against Valladolid. The game is lost 1-0. Rodriguez plays through.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

The Spanish media described him as "invisible" after his performance in the 1-1 draw against bottom club Valencia. So there's not much to say about the 27-year-old's performance. He finished after 79 minutes.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Changed on Friday, played on Saturday. Ruben Vargas makes his debut the day after his arrival in Sevilla. He played from the 69th minute and "swept the team and the fans off their feet" with his style of play, wrote the Spanish online portal "elpespunte". In the 81st minute, his long-range shot hit the post. The portal "elCorreo" is certain: Vargas will "undoubtedly" be in the starting eleven for the next match against Girona. His team drew 1-1 against bottom side Valencia.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Maximum punishment for central defender Cömert: He came on as a substitute in the 46th minute and was forced off injured after nine minutes. His team scored the decisive goal in the 58th minute. Valladolid win 1:0 against Betis.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

AS Monaco had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Nantes. The Swiss goalkeeper put in a solid performance. Although he cannot be absolved of all blame for the first goal conceded, he was powerless when the score was 2-0 at the interval.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Put in a decent performance against Nantes, acting as a ball distributor in midfield. When conceding the second goal, he stands too far away from opponent and goalscorer Kelvin Amian Adou.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Embolo remains inconspicuous for a long time, but launches his team's comeback with his fine equalizer in the 52nd minute. He even had the lead on his feet shortly before the end, but his deflection was cleared off the line.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

In the away game at Stade Rennes, Garcia is substituted in the 70th minute and helps to save the 2:1 lead over time.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

Still missing his team through injury. Sierro last appeared on the pitch on December 13.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

Omeragic played in the home game against Angers. He made his presence felt early on, but his shot in the 11th minute was parried. A little later, he was too far away from his opponent when he conceded the first goal. Montpellier ultimately lost the game 3:1 - and from the 86th minute onwards there were only nine players on the pitch.

Montpellier Gabriel Barès

Barès is not part of the Montpellier squad against Angers.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

Brest surprised Lyon and won 2-1 in front of their home crowd. Fernandes played in defensive midfield, put in a solid performance and almost scored in the 72nd minute. However, his shot did not find its way into the net.

Other Swiss players abroad

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Benfica Lisbon win the League Cup! Amdouni and Co. win a dramatic penalty shoot-out against Sporting, with the decision only coming on the 14th penalty kick. Amdouni came onto the pitch in the 80th minute and converted his penalty with ease.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Lotomba will be out for months with a fractured lower leg.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

Fosso loses with Fortuna Sittard 0:3 against GA Eagles. He sees yellow in the 57th minute and is substituted after 75 minutes.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

Bruges are on a roll. Jashari last lost in the league in September. Bruges won 3-0 against Anderlecht, with Jashari playing through.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

Remains without a goal in the 1-0 win against Kortrijk. Played until the 78th minute.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Surdez comes off the bench in the 68th minute of the draw against Dender. With Gent, the 22-year-old is still in a position to qualify for the Champions League.

Mvogo does his job brilliantly against Metz. However, the players in front of him were unable to score. Leaders Lorient drew 0-0 and lost their lead over Paris.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

QPR concede a 2:6 defeat in the FA Cup. Frey comes on in the 82nd minute with the score at 1:6.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

Starting eleven debut for Schmidt. In the 1-0 win against Harrogate Town in the FA Cup, he played in full-back.

Al-Wasl Haris Seferovic

Should do the job against Baniyas as a wild card. However, his appearance from the 68th minute onwards was not enough for the striker to score. The game ends goalless.

Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League) Cameron Puertas

Puertas and Al-Qasiah lose 0:3 against Al-Taawoun. Cristiano Ronaldo (3-1 win over Al-Okhdood) therefore moves past Puertas and Co. back into third place in the table.