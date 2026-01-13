And the injury witch strikes again: unlucky Ruben Vargas is substituted just a few minutes after coming on.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ruben Vargas makes his comeback on Monday evening after an injury lay-off.

Eight minutes after coming on as a substitute, he is substituted again.

Vargas is injured again and is overcome by emotion. Show more

Ruben Vargas was injured at the end of November and was out for around seven weeks. During this time, the Sevilla international missed seven games. Then, on Monday evening, the long-awaited comeback. The 27-year-old was substituted in the 59th minute with the score at 0-0. In the 67th minute, however, it was already over again.

Vargas stops a pass, but then stops and puts both hands directly in front of his face. The unlucky player wipes a tear or two from his eyes and is comforted by his team-mates before pulling his jersey completely over his head and leaving the pitch due to injury. It is not yet known exactly what the injury is and how long the Swiss will be out for.

Sevilla ultimately lose the game against Celta Vigo 1-0 and remain in the thick of the relegation battle. Nati colleague Djibril Sow plays through in midfield.

