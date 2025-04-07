Who shone, who fell away? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

After an unnecessary loss of possession in the starting phase, Xhaka is lucky that Heidenheim cannot take advantage. Later, the national team captain is unable to clear a corner from his opponents and should also have conceded the goal. But once again Heidenheim were unable to score. In the end, Leverkusen won 1:0 thanks to a last-minute goal - Xhaka set up the goal with a clever pass.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Setback for Mainz in the battle for the Champions League places. They were held to a 1-1 draw at home by bottom-placed Holstein Kiel, with Widmer sitting on the bench for 90 minutes.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Gladbach were also annoyed at giving away points at the weekend. The foals let victory slip from their grasp against St. Pauli shortly before the end and only drew 1-1. Elvedi was lucky not to be at fault for a penalty in the first half. After a free-kick decision, the VAR asks the referee to monitor because the alleged foul occurred in the penalty area. But the referee recognizes that it was not a foul by Elvedi.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

He is out with a torn muscle fiber in the adductor area.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

He made his Bundesliga debut last week when he came on as a substitute in the closing stages. Now the 21-year-old is in the starting eleven for the first time. And Jaquez celebrated a strong debut in the 4:0 away win against Bochum. "Luca made a very good debut," said Stuttgart's sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth after the game. Captain Atakan Karazor also praised: "We conceded very little, and Luca was also responsible for that." The only downer: Jaquez had to be substituted after 73 minutes. However, it is not thought to be a serious injury.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Rieder was not in the squad twice recently in the Bundesliga. Against Bochum, the 23-year-old will finally get the chance to start again. Rieder is convincing, but is also unlucky to hit the post. He was denied a goal, but the Bernese player can still be satisfied with his performance. He is off after 83 minutes.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

After his red card against Kiel on March 8, Stergiou is finally back in action and plays an excellent game on the right side of defense. He provided the assist for the 4:0 final score in the closing stages with some excellent preparatory work.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Frankfurt lose 0:2 in Bremen, Amenda does not play.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

His first few weeks in Augsburg were outstanding. Now Zesiger has to swallow a very bitter pill for the first time at his new club: In the 3-1 defeat against Bayern Munich, Zesiger was sent off with a yellow-red card at 1-1. It was a very harsh decision, but Zesiger put himself in trouble with an uncontrolled ball reception. Before that, he was unable to stop Musiala when the score was 1:1. A bad Friday evening for the central defender.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Saves Dortmund from conceding twice against Freiburg with a brilliant save. Thanks in part to Kobel, BVB ultimately secured a comfortable 4-1 away win, bringing Dortmund closer to the Champions League places. Kobel had no chance of stopping the goal shortly before the end.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

A torn Achilles tendon is currently keeping him out of action.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Manzambi will not play against Dortmund.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Man City draw 0-0 in the derby against United with Akanji still missing through injury.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Schär wants to take a big step towards the Champions League places with Newcastle on Monday evening. A win at Leicester City is a must.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

As in the previous week, Sommer shone with several dream saves. Nevertheless, it was not enough to win against Parma as Inter let a 2-0 lead slip away. Sommer is powerless to prevent the goals.

Parma Simon Sohm

As always, Sohm is in the starting eleven for Parma. A little bitter for him: Parma only really got going after Sohm's substitution in the 54th minute and overturned a 2-0 deficit against the leaders.

Napoli Noah Okafor

Napoli have the chance to move to within a point of leaders Inter with a win at Bologna on Monday evening.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Plays against Napoli on Monday.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Plays against Napoli on Monday.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Plays against Napoli on Monday.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Haas is still out injured. Empoli are in the middle of a relegation battle after 31 rounds.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Betis drew 1-1 away against leaders Barcelona, but Rodriguez was only a spectator, sitting on the bench until the end of the game.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

A bitter Sunday for Vargas: he was injured against Atlético Madrid right from the start and was only able to leave the pitch with the help of the attendants. According to initial examinations, he has pulled a muscle in the knee flexor on the back of his thigh. He is facing the end of the season.

His colleagues then let a 1-0 lead slip from their grasp, Atlético winning 2-1 thanks to a goal in stoppage time.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sow plays in midfield and plays a decent game.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

It won't be long before Real Valladolid are relegated. Cömert and Co. were beaten 4-0 by Getafe and remain bottom of the table. Cömert was not one of the main culprits for the goals conceded, but was substituted after an hour.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Monaco lose 2-1 at Brest. Köhn, who only recently regained his regular place in goal, did not look particularly good when he conceded the first goal. The 2:1 was definitely his fault. Köhn let a seemingly harmless shot from 20 meters pass.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria converted a penalty to equalize in the meantime. It is the 28-year-old's fifth goal of the season.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Embolo took the penalty. His header lands on the arm of an opponent. The international striker later set up another top chance for Monaco before being substituted in the 86th minute with a yellow card.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

Edimilson does not play for Brest.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

After three consecutive defeats, Marseille return to winning ways and beat Toulouse 3-2, with Garcia coming on as a substitute in the closing stages.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

Sierro is still in a scoring mood. He scored his fourth goal in the last six league games against Marseille. The midfielder has also recently scored for the national team. Toulouse nevertheless lost the game 3:2 and must ensure that they do not end up in the relegation battle.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

Montpellier suffered their ninth defeat in a row. Relegation is as good as sealed. Omeragic has been out for two months with a meniscus injury.

Other Swiss players abroad

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Benfica recorded their ninth league win in a row against Porto (4-1). Amdouni stewed on the bench for 90 minutes.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Jordan Lotomba is still missing through injury. His team beat Alkmaar 1:0.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

Fortuna Sittard drew 1-1 against Twente with Fosso playing in central midfield.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

Ludogorets will play against ZSKA Sofia on Monday evening. Duah misses the last games with a muscle strain.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

Jashari scores his 4th goal for Bruges. The 22-year-old midfielder makes it 2-0 in the 3-2 win at Royal Antwerp, scoring a perfect finish into the bottom corner after a strong individual move.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

He only makes a brief appearance in the 1-0 draw against Charleroi.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Ghent go down 3-0 against Union SG. Franck Surdez is not in the squad.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

Midtjylland lose 2-1 to Randers with Mbabu playing at right-back.

Burgos CF (La Liga 2) Gabriel Barès

Burgos beat Huesca 2-1 - Barès was left out.

Orange County (La Liga 2 USA) Lyam MacKinnon

Played just under half an hour against LV Lights, but did not score in the 2-1 defeat.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

2-0 win for Wüthrich and Sturm Graz against Rapid Vienna. The team from Graz remain top of the table.

Lorient beat Pau FC 5-0 without discussion. Mvogo had a quiet Saturday.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

A third clean sheet in a row for HSV, who go top of the table after a 3-0 win in Nuremberg. Muheim played 81 minutes but failed to score.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

Hefti is substituted for Muheim in the closing stages.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

Setback for Kaiserslautern in the promotion race. After the 0:2 in Magdeburg, 1. FCK slips to 4th place.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

He makes a brief appearance in the 1-0 win against Hannover.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

With a 2:1 win against Ulm, Schalke gain some breathing space in the relegation battle. Gantenbein is sent off with a yellow-red card in the closing stages.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Played in the 2-1 defeat against Schalke, but did not score.

Greuther Fürth Noah Loosli

Plays through in the 1-0 defeat against Damstadt and is shown a yellow card in the closing stages.

1st FC Cologne (Bundesliga 2) Joël Schmied

Bitter 1-0 defeat against Hertha BSC. Cologne have to hand over the lead in the table to Hamburg. Schmied plays through and is not at fault for the goal conceded.

1st FC Cologne (2nd Bundesliga) Anthony Racioppi

Still without minutes for Cologne - but still in the squad.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

Not in the squad for the 0-0 draw against Cardiff.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

Schmidt is allowed to play in the league for the first time this year. He is substituted shortly before the end in the 1-1 draw against Luton.

Chicago Fire Maren Haile-Selassie

Only came on shortly before the end of the game in the 2-1 defeat against the New York Red Bulls.

St. Louis CITY Roman Bürki

Still missing with a broken hand - fourth game in a row not in the squad. His St. Louis colleagues lose 2-0 to Kansas City.

Seattle Stefan Frei

Seattle's captain concedes three goals against San Diego, the game is lost 0:3.

OFK Belgrade Filip Stojilkovic

Stojilkovic has scored four times in a row, now he remains without a goal. OFK Belgrade lose the derby against Red Star 1:3.

NK Osijek Petar Pusic

Pusic plays through in the 4-1 defeat against HNK Sibenik.

NK Osijek Kemal Ademi

He was only substituted against Sibenik in the closing stages and was unable to turn the game around.

DL Yingbo (China) Cephas Malele

He plays 45 minutes against CD Rongcheng but fails to score.

Chengdu Rongcheng (China) Ming-Yang Yang

45 minutes of action against DL Yingbo. His team wins 2:0.

Universitatea Cluj Jasper van der Werff

Not in the squad for the 1-0 defeat against Steaua Bucharest.

Toronto Maxime Dominguez

New club for the Geneva native: Dominguez will play for Toronto until the end of the year and celebrated his MLS debut at the weekend - against Lionel Messi. The game against Inter Miami ended 1-1, with Messi scoring but Dominguez not in his 17 minutes.

Al-Nasr Haris Seferovic

He played for just under an hour against Al-Wahda, but the former international striker was unable to score. The game ends 2:2.

Otelul Galati Martin Angha

Angha is fighting against relegation with Galati in Romania. He does not play in the 1-0 win against ACSM Poli Iasi.

Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League) Cameron Puertas

Played 86 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Al-Ettifaq, but did not score.

Boca Juniors Lucas Blondel

Starter for Boca Juniors, substituted after 63 minutes. 1-0 win against Barracas.