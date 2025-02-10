Who shone, who fell off? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

Xhaka and Leverkusen can't find a recipe in Wolfsburg. Neither for a win nor for a goal. The national team captain sniffs a goal twice in the 0-0 draw against VfL. In the 43rd minute, he gets a shot away on the edge of the penalty area. And again in the 50th minute. However, both shots fly over the goal. The champions suffered a setback in the race for the trophy. The gap to leaders Bayern grows to eight points. The "slip-up" against Wolfsburg can be compensated for next Saturday, when the summit clash against Bayern Munich awaits in Leverkusen.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Gregor Kobel can do little about the fact that things are not going well at BVB at the moment. The Black & Yellows conceded 2:1 at home to Stuttgart, and Kobel had no chance when it came to conceding goals. Dortmund are gradually losing touch with the front runners in the table. The gap to fourth place is now six points.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Elvedi was also a spectator on Saturday evening. The central defender is missing for Borussia due to an infection.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Widmer is back in the starting line-up! After the game against Heidenheim in September, the defender is back in the starting eleven against Augsburg for the second time this season. Mainz miss out on a club record with the clean sheet against FCA. A sixth home win in a row would have put Widmer and his team in the club's history books. Widmer runs up and down his right flank. Measured speed: 32.81 km/h - Mainz's top value of the game. The captain may be back on the bench next weekend as Anthony Caci is ready to return after his yellow card suspension.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Still waiting for his baptism of fire at VfB. He was on the bench for the 2:1 win against Dortmund.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Rieder is also on the bench.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Stergiou is the only one of Stuttgart's Swiss trio on the pitch - and from the start. In the 61st minute, the former Espe is involved in the 2:0. He played the ball centrally in front of the opposition penalty area to Jamie Leweling on the half-right, whose cross found the head of goalscorer Julian Chabot. A little later, he dangerously deflects a shot from Gittens - goalkeeper Nübel makes the big save and prevents Dortmund from connecting.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Zesiger is back in the Augsburg starting eleven after his yellow card suspension. With the central defender, FCA are still unbeaten. A point against Mainz (0:0). He was yellow-carded in stoppage time in the first half and was sent off after 77 minutes.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

On the bench for the 1:1 draw against Gladbach. Frankfurt remain in third place in the Bundesliga. Seven points behind Leverkusen and 15 points behind leaders Bayern.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Still missing the 1-0 win against Heidenheim through injury (Achilles tendon tear).

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

After recently making two partial appearances against Bochum and Bayern, he is only on the bench against Heidenheim.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

The English champions come within a whisker of defeat against Leyton Orient in the Cup. The Citizens trailed for a long time, new signing Khusanov equalized in the 56th minute before De Bruyne scored in the final quarter of an hour to make the final score 2:1. Akanji sits on the bench.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

He came on in the 55th minute with the score at 2-2 in the FA Cup. Against Birmingham, the Magpies score the decisive goal in the 82nd minute to make it 3-2.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Play Fiorentina on Monday evening.

Napoli Noah Okafor

The new Napoli striker makes a mini appearance against Udinese. He makes his debut in the 87th minute. He has too little time to impose himself.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Is now back after his injury lay-off, but sits on the bench against Lecce as he did the two games before.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Played on the right flank from the start. "The least bad", writes "Tutto Mercato Web" about the northern Italian side's attacking line. Neither up nor down in the 0-0 draw against Lecce and plays through.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Cautioned in the 83rd minute. Played solidly as usual in midfield.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Missed Empoli's 2-0 home defeat against AC Milan through injury.

Parma Simon Sohm

Parma remain trapped in the bottom of the table after losing 2-1 to Cagliari. Sohm plays through, but makes little impact offensively. Solid at the back.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

In the game after the break. Does not come off well in the Spanish media after the 3-2 defeat against Celta Vigo. It is said that he does not keep up with the opponent's quick advances. After 23 match days, Betis are in 11th place in La Liga.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sevilla lose out to Barcelona. In the 60th minute, Sow is cleared by Fermin Lopez. The referee initially shows a yellow card for the foul on the Nati player. After consulting the VAR, the referee reversed his decision and showed Lopez red. Sow was able to play on, but was substituted in the 63rd minute.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Scored his first goal for Sevilla - against the great Barcelona. Vargas equalizes in the 8th minute just seconds after Barça's opening goal. One of the Andalusians' most eye-catching players. With his customary forward drive, he almost made it 2-1 for Sevilla shortly before the break when Lukebakio's overhead kick failed to beat Szczesny. The Andalusians' joy at Vargas' equalizer came to an end after the break. Barça eventually won 1:4.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Not in the Valladolid squad for the fourth time in a row. The bottom team suffered a 1-0 defeat against Rayo Vallecano.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

On the bench for the 4-1 defeat against PSG.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Like his Nati colleague Vargas, Denis Zakaria also scores against a top club. The Monaco captain made it 1-1 in the 17th minute, catching PSG keeper Donnarumma at the near post. After the change of ends, the Parisians began to show off. Kvaratskhelia and the double Dembélé make it 1:4 for Monaco.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

In the starting line-up against PSG, but not much of a chance against the leaders. Replaced in the 84th minute without a single chance. Monaco slip to 4th place in Ligue 1.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Sits on the bench for the full match in the 2-0 win against Angers.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

Is back in the squad after a calf injury. Sits on the bench against Toulouse and plays after the break. Sierro is on the pitch when the goals are scored. Against Auxerre, Toulouse fell behind twice and came back each time. In the end, the result was 2:2. "A good point away from home," Sierro summed up on "DAZN" after his return. He himself is not yet at 100 percent, but is feeling better and better.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

Omeragic is on the pitch against Strasbourg as the defensive leader. He was substituted in the 62nd minute with an injury, a meniscus injury, reported "RTS". After the 2-0 defeat, Montpellier slipped to last place.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

Brest record a 2:0 away win against Nantes. Fernandes is a spectator and remains on the substitutes' bench.

More Swiss players abroad

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Benfica win 3-2 against Moreirense, Amdouni does not get a chance.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Still missing through injury. Feyenoord face AC Milan in the Champions League next Wednesday after their 3-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

Loses 2-0 against Ajax. Pulls the strings in midfield until his substitution in the 77th minute.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

The league is also back in action in Bulgria, but without Duah. The striker missed the win against Levski Sofia due to a muscle strain.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

Not in the squad for the 1-0 win against Leuven. On Wednesday, he and Brugge will face Italian top-flight club Atalanta in the Premier League.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

Assist for Liège's opening goal. After 90 minutes, his assist is nothing more than a nice entry in the statistics. Liège lose 2:4 against Westerlo. Zeqiri plays until the 70th minute.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Only on the bench in the high-scoring 3-3 draw against Mechelen.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

The Danish league is still in hibernation. Mbabu will be back in action in the Europa League on Thursday.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

In their Bundesliga opener, leaders Graz were held to a 2-2 draw by runners-up Austria Vienna. Wüthrich plays in the back four.

Lorient remain top of Ligue 2, but Mvogo conceded an early goal against Amiens. However, his front men turned the deficit into a 3-1 win. Mvogo had no chance when he conceded the goal.

Greuter Fürth Noah Loosli

A week after his superb debut for Fürth (winning goal against Paderborn), Loosli is also in the starting eleven for the 2-1 win against Regensburg. Loosli plays through, but is yellow-carded in the 64th minute for a foul.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

HSV continue to run hot and win in extremis on Muheim's return after his yellow card suspension. In the 4th minute of stoppage time, the Hamburg side wrapped up a 2-1 win against Münster. In the 3rd minute, Muheim has a chance to finish off a corner kick on the edge of the penalty area. The ball flies past the post. His shot did not fly past the post in the 88th minute - but it did not fly into the goal either, because it hit the post. HSV remain two points clear of Cologne.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

Is in the starting eleven after his strong performance as Muheim's replacement on the left side of defense. Got his right foot into play for the equalizer against Münster. Passes the ball back to Jonas Meffert just before the break, who sends in a wonderful cross for goalscorer Davie Selke.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

Kaiserslautern's Bundesliga dreams are alive. Last year's cup finalists beat Hertha 1-0 and remain in third place in the table, level on points with HSV.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

KSC lost 2-0 to Braunschweig, with Hunziker still missing due to a hip injury. He made his last appearance on December 1 in the 3-1 defeat to HSV.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

Schalke are not getting off the mark. The Royal Blues were defeated by leaders Cologne. Gantenbein was supposed to turn things around in the 62nd minute with the score at 0:1. However, this did not happen and the result remained the same.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Played through against Paderborn, lost 0:2 and slipped back into a direct relegation place.

1. FC Köln (Bundesliga 2) Anthony Racioppi

As with Hull City, currently the No. 2 at Cologne and is still waiting for his first appearance for the Geissböcken.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

Has already been eliminated from the FA Cup with his club and therefore has a football-free weekend.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

Makes his second start for the Championship leaders. He plays in the FA Cup match against Millwall. However, Schmidt will not make any further appearances in the Cup. Leeds lose 0:2.

OFK Belgrade Filip Stojilkovic

On the pitch from the 81st minute in the 2-0 defeat against Napredak. Too little time for him to make the difference.

NK Osijek Petar Pusic

On the pitch for the final quarter of an hour. The 0:1 against Gorica remains unchanged.

NK Osijek Kemal Ademi

Not in the Croatian squad.

Universitatea Cluj Jasper van der Werff

As always, set in central defense. The title race in Romania is wafer-thin. Cluj are in third place after a 2-2 draw against Poli Isasi, one point behind leaders FCSB.

Al-Nasr Haris Seferovic

Scored his first goals for his new employers during the week with a brace against Dhofar in the Gulf Club Champions League. On Sunday, he went 90 minutes without scoring against Baniyas.

Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League) Cameron Puertas

Played on the left wing until the 79th minute. Stayed hot on the heels of Ronaldo and Co. after the 2-0 win. Al-Qadsiah are level on points with Al-Nassr in fourth place, eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad

Boca Juniors Lucas Blondel

Missed Boca's 2-0 derby defeat to Racing Club through injury.