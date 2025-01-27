Who shone, who fell away? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

Leverkusen drop valuable points in the championship race. The Werkself failed to get beyond a 2-2 draw against Leipzig due to unused chances. Xhaka creates Leipzig's first chance with an unusual misplaced pass in build-up play. Keeper Hradecky defuses Simons' shot. In the 29th minute, Xhaka is then the focus of attention on the other side. He played a great ball into the box to Wirtz, whose shot hit the post. It was a similar picture after the break: Xhaka's dream pass turned out to be the template for Wirtz to hit the post. All in all, a strong performance from the national team captain.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund fail to win against Werder Bremen after three consecutive defeats. At least BVB drew 2-2 with Bremen in the first game without the sacked Nuri Sahin. Kobel was hardly called upon in the first half, but after the break he had more to do and conceded two goals. He had no chance against the goals, but did the rest of the work well.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

On the bench for his foals' 3:0 win against bottom club Bochum.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Played in central defense in the one-nil win against Bochum. Has to play with the handbrake on after his yellow card in the 26th minute and keeps the Borussia back four tight.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Once again only plays the role of a noble joker. The full-back came on the pitch in the 88th minute, but there was no change to Mainz's 2-0 win over Stuttgart. Mainz are still on the rise in the Bundesliga and, in sixth place, are just one place behind a Champions League place.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Makes his first Bundesliga appearance of the year. He was on the pitch from the 72nd minute onwards and was in the Mainz penalty area a little later. But his shot fizzes past the bottom left-hand post. He is unable to bring about the interim 1:1. In the end, Stuttgart lost 2-0, their first game after three wins in a row.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Sits on the bench after his mini appearance in the Champions League against Mainz last Tuesday.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Missed his club's 2-1 win over Heidenheim due to a yellow card suspension. Zesiger has played two games for Augsburg so far. These were apparently to the liking of his loanee. As transfer expert Florian Plettenberg reports, FCA has a purchase option for 4 million euros. As things stand, the Bundesliga club will exercise this option.

🚨🏋️ FC Augsburg are completely convinced by Wolfsburg loanee Cédric #Zesiger. Been told that FCA have the option to buy him in the summer for €4m. As of now, they plan to exercise that option!



Zesiger told Sky: “With my experience and qualities, I can help. This is an awesome… pic.twitter.com/GnqXXji91H — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 26, 2025

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Following his injury in November, the central defender is back in the squad. Only a reserve for the time being in Frankfurt's 2:2 draw against Hoffenheim.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Has not played a role in Freiburg's plans for some time. He was last in the Bundesliga tenth-placed squad at the end of November.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Will come into his own against the big FC Bayern. The 19-year-old from Geneva makes his second Bundesliga appearance in the 77th minute. However, the 2-1 result remains unchanged.

VfL Bochum Noah Loosli

Sits on the bench in the 3-0 defeat against Gladbach. Loosli made his last appearance in August, when Bochum lost to lower-ranked Regensburg in the cup.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Manchester City are gradually getting back on track in the league. The champions win 3:1 against Chelsea, Akanji plays through in defense and plays strongly. He allows little to nothing against Cole Palmer and Co. and knocks the Blues out of the Champions League places with the Citizens.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Plays through in the 3:1 win against Southampton. With a monster ball into the danger zone from his own half of the pitch in the 81st minute, he opens the scoring for the Magpies to make it 3-0. Southampton did not clear the ball well enough, the round leather remained in the feet of the visitors and wriggled into the net after a short chain of shots. Schär exudes calm and confidence and is somewhat fortunate in the 83rd minute that Southampton player Fernandes is offside when he scores the goal (which is later disallowed). Schär lets a long ball through and forgets his opponent at the back.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Enjoys a quiet evening in Lecce. Has little or nothing to do and his front men do their jobs with aplomb. Inter win 4-0 and stay in touch with leaders Napoli. Sommer, for his part, keeps a clean sheet for the eleventh time this season.

AC Milan Noah Okafor

Sits on the bench for the full AC match. The Milanese fought their way to victory in extremis against Parma. Milan turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 win in stoppage time.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

The Italians are still missing through injury.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Spent 90 minutes on the left wing in the 1-1 draw against Empoli. Has his foot in the game for the equalizer in the 44th minute. He lays the ball off to his colleague Lykogiannis, whose cross is volleyed into the net by Dominguez. Ndoye plays solidly, no more, no less.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Like Ndoye, Freuler also plays through for Bologna. He plays the kind of game Freuler plays: Combat-oriented and with some important ball wins.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Misses the game against his compatriots Freuler and Ndyoe through injury.

Parma Simon Sohm

Experiences a very bitter evening in Milan. In the 89th minute, things looked rosy for the yellow-carded Sohm and Parma against the Rossoneri. Parma led 2:1, then Milan struck twice in stoppage time to win. Sohm played well both defensively and offensively but was ultimately unable to prevent the defeat.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Missed Betis' late 1-0 win over Mallorca through injury.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

"Undoubtedly the best in midfield", writes the online portal "onefootball" about the international crack. Set up the goal against Espanyol in the 61st minute to make the final score 1:1.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Vargas also has a decisive hand in the Andalusians' equalizer. He laid the ball off to Djibril Sow and was practically the precursor to the goal. Vargas had previously created Sevilla's first chance on goal. He dribbles his way down the left flank, whirling as he is, and moves into the middle. His shot lands just wide of the goal. He was substituted in the 83rd minute. Third appearance for Vargas, in which he once again put in a strong performance.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Not in the squad for the game against leaders Real. Valladolid lose 3-0 at home.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Only second choice behind keeper Radoslaw Majecki.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

The driving force on the pitch in the 3-2 win against Renns. Or: "The boss from A to Z", as "maxifoot" writes. Conquers dozens of balls in midfield and skillfully initiates counter-attacks. In the 56th minute, he grabs the ball thanks to strong pressing and then falls to the ground. The ball remains in Monegasque possession and ends up in the goal. Zakaria then had to be substituted injured. The following day, the Nati player gives the all-clear: "Nothing serious," he writes on Instagram and continues: "See you in Milan."

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Embolo presses the bench against Renns. Monaco move up to third thanks to 3-2 win.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

71 percent possession was ultimately not enough for Marseille to bag a win. On the contrary: Garcia and Co. lost 2-0 against Nice, with the left-back watching on from the bench.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

Toulouse are still without the injured Sierro.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

Montpellier are on an unprecedented high this season. The relegation-threatened club won its second game in a row and handed the red lantern to Le Havre. Omeragic plays in central midfield in the 2:1 win against Toulouse. Came off in the 89th minute.

Montpellier Gabriel Barès

Bares sits on the bench against Toulouse.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

Edimilson celebrates a mini-victory with Brest against newly-promoted bottom side Le Havre. He was on the pitch from the 84th minute in the 1:0 win and put the victory behind him.

Other Swiss players abroad

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Loses 3-1 with Benfica against Casa Pia and is supposed to turn the game around with the score at 2-1 in the 81st minute, but it doesn't happen. Benfica suffer their fourth league defeat of the season. The gap to leaders Sporting grows from three to six points.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Feyenoord are still missing through injury.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

Has collected yellow cards in recent games and was absent for the 4-1 defeat against Zwolle due to a yellow card suspension.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

A packed program for Jashari and Co. On Tuesday the Belgians drew 0-0 at Juve, on Saturday the points haul is the same against Kortrijk - with the difference that both teams score a goal. Jashari held the reins in midfield for 90 minutes and was yellow-carded in the 5th minute of stoppage time for complaining. On Wednesday, Brugge face another tough opponent in Manchester City - a game in which both teams will be fighting for a place in the knock-out play-offs. A draw would be enough for Bruges to progress.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

Second goal in a row for Zeqiri. The striker bagged a 1-0 win against Dender thanks to his penalty in the 3rd minute. Liège move up to sixth place in the table.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Missing from the squad for the draw against OH Leuven.

Conceded an egg in the 12th minute against Clermont. He misjudges a header from Jacquet. The rebound slips over his head. But the faux pas is quickly forgotten as the outfield players do their job. In stoppage time, he dives out of the goal with perfect timing and prevents his opponents from scoring a last-minute equalizer. Lorient win 3:2 and remain leaders.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

It's on at HSV. Hamburg win the spectacular match against Hertha 3:2. Muheim and Co. lead 2:0 in the 72nd minute, then the Berliners hit back within eight minutes. The decisive goal was scored in the 84th minute. Muheim plays through, receives a yellow card for a foul deep into stoppage time and HSV remain in first place.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

Came on for midfielder Meffert in the 86th minute and helped HSV to a 3-2 win over Hertha.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (2. Bundesliga) Jan Elvedi

Plays in the back three and is always busy defending. Does his job well and wins 4-2 with Lautern against Fürth. The gap to leaders HSV is still two points.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

Misses KSC through injury.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Noah Rupp

As so often, Karlsruhe will be without Rupp's services. He has not played a single second in the league so far. He was absent from the squad for the 3-2 defeat against Fortuna Düsseldorf. KSC slipped to eighth place and are five points off the top of the table.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

Schalke have not lost since December. Royal Blue win 3:1 against Nuremberg, with all goals scored in the first half. Gantenbein comes on as a substitute in the 89th minute.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Whirls through on the left flank in the 5:1 demonstration of power against Regensburg. Three important points in the relegation battle against the bottom team. Keller remains without a goal.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

Queens Park Rangers lose 2-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday with Frey in the starting line-up. However, it was not enough for a goal, as the result suggests. After 70 minutes he has done his job.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

Leeds play third-placed Burnley on Monday evening - a game that promises to be very exciting.

Hull City (Championship) Anthony Racioppi

Not part of the Hull City squad. Nevertheless, he must have been delighted with the 3-0 win over Sheffield United. His club are above the relegation places after the three-pointer.

NK Osijek Petar Pusic

Sits on the bench in the 2:2 draw against Sibenik.

NK Osijek Kemal Ademi

Ademi keeps Pusic company on the substitutes' bench.

Universitatea Cluj Jasper van der Werff

Remains at the top of the table with Cluj after a 0:0 draw against their rivals Dinamo Bucharest. Plays through in central defense.

Al-Wasl Haris Seferovic

Wins the quarter-finals of the Presidents Cup with Al-Wasl. Was on the pitch for most of the 2-0 win over Kalba and was only substituted shortly before the final whistle.

Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League) Cameron Puertas

Plays against leaders Al-Hilal on Monday evening.

Boca Juniors Lucas Blondel

Makes his competitive debut in the match against Argentinos Juniors (0-0) in the 81st minute after a long injury lay-off. It's Blondel's first league game since April 2024.