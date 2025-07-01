After almost eight weeks out through injury, Ruben Vargas is back at Sevilla FC. In an interview with blue Sport, he explains why the forced break also has positive effects.

Luca Betschart

National team star Ruben Vargas' season ended far too early at the beginning of April. In the match against Atlético Madrid on matchday 30, the 26-year-old suffered an early injury and had to be substituted in the 11th minute. A muscle injury subsequently put him out of action until the summer break.

Because it is an unusual injury, Vargas needs a little more patience than initially hoped for. How did the national team whirlwind deal with it? "I'm a positive person. During this time, I was able to do a lot of things that I wouldn't normally be able to do. My family often came to visit. I was able to spend a lot of time with them," says Vargas in an interview with blue Sport, adding: "There were also positive things during this time."

He was also able to work on other things during the enforced break. "A footballer always has certain things he can train, such as mobility and agility. I worked on these things and am now trying to come back stronger," says Vargas.

Find out where and with whom Vargas spent his summer vacation and why his national team colleague Noah Okafor wasn't with him for once in the video at the beginning of the article.

