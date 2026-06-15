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Will the Qatar match be a mood killer? Vargas: “We have to stick together and not tear each other apart”

Jan Arnet

15.6.2026

The disappointing 1-1 draw against Qatar has been digested. Now the Swiss national team needs to look ahead to the next match on Thursday against Bosnia. Ruben Vargas answers questions from the media in San Diego.

15.06.2026, 19:49

15.06.2026, 20:39

This is not how the Swiss national team envisioned their World Cup opener. Switzerland struggled more than expected against Qatar—and in stoppage time, the underdog actually managed to equalize at 1-1.

On Sunday evening, there was a lengthy meeting with the team where the Qatar match was analyzed in detail. “We simply lacked efficiency, and in the end, we weren’t clever enough to secure the win,” said Ruben Vargas in his brief analysis.

Another wake-up call

He himself missed two very good scoring chances, which really annoyed him. He can fully understand Granit Xhaka’s criticism after the game. “Everyone who played has to be able to handle criticism. That includes me and my finishing,” said Vargas, who also made it clear: “We need to stick together now. We can’t tear each other apart; we have to stay positive.”

The Nati Debate with Beni Huggel. Is Granit Xhaka allowed to criticize his teammates like that?

The Nati Debate with Beni HuggelIs Granit Xhaka allowed to criticize his teammates like that?

He himself is looking ahead with optimism. “This game was another wake-up call for us. Anything is still possible; we can still win the group,” says the 27-year-old.

Vargas isn’t worried that Switzerland will be heading home after just three games. “The matches aren’t going to get any easier now. But I’m really looking forward to the Bosnia game. I’m a positive person. That’s why I’m not worrying about things going wrong.”

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