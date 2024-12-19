Where is national team star Ruben Vargas heading? KEYSTONE

National team star Rubén Vargas is about to leave Augsburg. The 26-year-old has turned down a contract extension and will leave FCA in the summer at the latest. It is quite possible that he will remain in the Bundesliga.

Syl Battistuzzi

Things moved quickly for Rubén Vargas after his Super League debut in 2017. Two years later, the Lucerne professional moved to the Bundesliga. Compatriot Martin Schmidt was coach of Augsburg and brought the winger to the Fugger city.

Vargas is now almost a fixture at Augsburg. In 160 competitive matches, the Swiss with roots in the Dominican Republic has contributed 23 goals and 19 assists for the club. His coach Jess Thorup praised him publicly in the fall after Vargas had to take a few weeks off with an injury: "Ruben is a regular, a player with the X-factor," the Dane noted. "Every team in Europe would miss him." Vargas will soon be missing the club - currently 13th in the Bundesliga - altogether.

The 26-year-old will be looking for a new club in the summer at the latest. The 50-time international, who played in every game at the European Championships, will not extend his contract, which expires in 2025, as FCA sporting director Marinko Jurendić confirmed to theAugsburger Allgemeine newspaper. "Rubén has informed us that he does not want to extend his contract and wants to leave the club," said the former FCZ sporting director.

The club would still be able to generate a transfer fee in the winter. So it cannot be ruled out that the national team star will leave the club sooner. According to media reports, Borussia Mönchengladbach - with Gerardo Seoane, who also coached him in Lucerne - and Eintracht Frankfurt are showing interest from the Bundesliga.

The Swiss international twisted his ankle in training on Tuesday, received lengthy treatment on the pitch and was then driven off in a golf cart. "It was tough for me and for everyone to watch," said Thorup. Vargas will now also miss the upcoming Nations League games in Serbia and against Denmark.

Thorup: A player "with the X-factor"

The loss of the key player ahead of Friday's home game against Borussia Mönchengladbach (20:30/DAZN) is a setback for the Swabians, who are already in a bit of a crisis.

The coach is yet to decide who will replace Vargas in attacking midfield or whether the playing system will be changed. Augsburg have recently suffered two bitter defeats (2:3 against Mainz, 0:4 in Leipzig) and made some hair-raising mistakes, especially defensively.