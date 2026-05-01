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Italy Venice promoted, Spezia avoids relegation for the time being

SDA

1.5.2026 - 18:39

A year ago, Venice was relegated from Serie A - now the club can celebrate promotion
A year ago, Venice was relegated from Serie A - now the club can celebrate promotion
Keystone

Venice secured their return to Italy's top division on the second-last matchday of Serie B - just one year after being relegated.

Keystone-SDA

01.05.2026, 18:39

A 2:2 draw against Spezia, the team featuring Switzerland's Alessandro Romano, was enough for coach Giovanni Stroppa's team. This is because Monza, currently in third place, lost 3-2 to Mantova and can no longer catch Venice on points on the final matchday.

Spezia, on the other hand, avoided direct relegation from Serie B, at least for the time being. Romano, who was loaned to Spezia by AS Roma, was on the pitch until the 80th minute, but the equalizer in Spezia's favour came in the 90th minute.

The last three teams in Serie B will be relegated directly, while 16th and 17th place will decide the fourth relegated team among themselves. With a win on the final matchday, Spezia could move up to 17th place and avoid direct relegation. However, the team will have to rely on the other teams to do so.

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