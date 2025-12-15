From January 1, the football transfer market will be buzzing again. The clubs are already positioning themselves and transfer speculation is picking up speed. Stay on the ball here.
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
Zidane to take over at France's national team
Zinédine Zidane is apparently about to return to the sidelines - this time as national team coach. The former Real Madrid coach is set to take over as France's national team coach after the 2026 World Cup, replacing Didier Deschamps. The latter wants to voluntarily relinquish his post after the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada. According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Zidane and the French Football Association have already verbally agreed to work together. The 1998 world champion is therefore likely to lead the Équipe Tricolore into a new era.
Genk sacks coach Thorsten Fink
Thorsten Fink is out of the coaching job at Genk after one and a half years. The club justified the move with recent inconsistent results and the team's fluctuating performances. Belgian leaders Union Saint-Gilloise already have 14 points more than Genk after 18 matchdays.
After the Salah scramble: Bayern's Eberl has this to say about a transfer
Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has dismissed speculation about the possible signing of star striker Mohamed Salah from Liverpool FC. "We have an outstanding talent in Lennart Karl. Putting someone in front of him now would make no sense," Eberl told the streaming service DAZN on the sidelines of FC Bayern Munich's home game against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.
Napoli hot for Manzambi
With Kevin de Bruyne still out injured for months, Napoli are looking for a replacement in attacking midfield for the second half of the season - and are apparently also looking at a Swiss player. As German transfer reporter Florian Plettenberg reports, Napoli have a concrete interest in Johan Manzambi. The international youngster is one of the shooting stars of this Bundesliga season and still has a contract with SC Freiburg until 2030 (no exit clause).
Is Vogt moving to the Bundesliga?
Alessandro Vogt is playing well this season and has already scored 8 goals in 13 Super League games for St.Gallen. That naturally arouses interest. And according to transfer reporter Florian Plettenberg, Hoffenheim are working on a transfer for the summer. According to him, there have already been talks with Vogt's advisor. The 20-year-old's release clause is said to be 2.5 million Swiss francs. Wolfsburg are also said to be interested in the U21 international striker.
Will Semenyo be the top transfer of the winter?
Liverpool FC spent over 360 million euros on attacking players alone in the summer (for Isak, Ekitike and Wirtz) - and the Reds apparently want to invest further in their attack this winter. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Antoine Semenyo is at the top of Liverpool's shopping list. The Ghanaian Bournemouth attacker has a release clause of around 74 million euros.
Kane reacts to Barça rumors
Following speculation about interest from FC Barcelona, Harry Kane has emphasized how happy he is at FC Bayern. "I haven't been in contact with anyone, no one has contacted me," the striker told Bild in response to reports that he is Barça's preferred candidate to succeed Robert Lewandowski. "I feel very comfortable in the current situation, even if we haven't spoken to Bayern about my situation yet," said the 32-year-old.
According to speculation, Kane has a release clause of 65 million euros next year. His contract at FC Bayern runs until June 30, 2027. "There's no rush. I'm really happy in Munich. You can see that in the way I play. If there will be contact, then we'll see. But I'm not thinking about the new season yet," said Kane.
With a view to his long-term future at Bayern, England's national team captain also referred to the World Cup in the summer. "It's very unlikely that anything will change after this season. I'm sure I'll have talks with Bayern in the next few months. Then we'll see what's best for the future."