For the first time since 2018, the women’s U19 national team will compete in the European Championship this summer. Coach Veronica Maglia speaks with blue News about the upcoming highlight.

It’s been a year since the women’s national team won the hearts of the Swiss people at the European Championship on home soil. Now, a major event lies ahead for the U19 players. The Swiss women’s team is competing in a European Championship for the first time since 2018. Back then, Switzerland qualified automatically as the host nation and finished third in its group behind Norway and Spain—and ahead of France—narrowly missing out on a spot in the semifinals. Switzerland qualified for the tournament in Bosnia and Herzegovina on the field, defeating, among others, the higher-ranked English team. blue News met with coach Veronica Maglia for an interview in Magglingen in early June.

Key Facts About the Women’s U19 European Championship The 2026 UEFA Women’s U-19 European Championship will take place from June 27 to July 10 in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In Group B, Switzerland will face Spain (June 28), Austria (July 1), and Iceland (July 4).

Group A consists of host Bosnia and Herzegovina, Germany, Poland, and Sweden.

The group winners will face the runners-up from the other group in the semifinals.

Veronica Maglia, the last time I was here in Magglingen, the national team was preparing for the home European Championship during its first pre-tournament camp. How did you follow the tournament?

I was on maternity leave, but I actually watched all the games at home with my little one. I was only at the stadium for the opening game. That was important to me because there were a few youth players on the team.

Has anything changed in women’s soccer in Switzerland since then?

I feel that women’s soccer is now really on people’s radar in Switzerland. People are talking about it. The players did an amazing job. They got the whole nation behind them.

Now you and your team have a big moment coming up. But for some, the dream will end even before the tournament begins. How difficult is it for you to select the roster?

We’ve been here in Magglinen for nine days now. Of the 24 players who are at the pre-camp, 21 will be going to the European Championship. From a human perspective, it’s hard for me not to be able to take certain players with us. That’s probably the hardest part of my job. But it’s also part of the business. We’re competing at a level where that’s simply part of the game. We don’t make it easy on ourselves either—the coaching staff spends a long time deliberating together.

How do you share your decision with the players?

Always in a one-on-one conversation.

What does the preparation look like now?

We have ideal training conditions in Magglingen—we have everything we need. And we’ve started analyzing our opponents. Yesterday we looked at Iceland, today we’re going over a tactical breakdown of Austria, and the day after tomorrow it’s Spain. From then on, the focus will be entirely on Spain, since we’re playing them first. We always take it one game at a time. And we’re also trying to prepare as best we can for the heat, because it can get hot in Bosnia during the summer.

Are the players involved in the opponent analysis?

We actually conduct the analyses of the three opponents together with the players. They really need to have an idea of what to expect. We then discuss the game plan among the coaching staff and present it to the players. But in the end, they have a say in exactly what it looks like. After all, they need to be convinced by the plan, since they’re the ones who’ll be out on the field performing.

The Swiss players are hugging each other after qualifying for the European Championship. Keystone

The Spanish team has won the last four editions of the U19 European Championship. What are they doing so well in Spain?

Spain is a soccer nation—it’s in their blood. They truly live and breathe soccer. It’s the number one sport there, for both men and women. They’ve also won quite a few titles, so the level of attention there is different from what we have here. But we’re feeling positive because we’re playing them right off the bat, and everyone’s still fresh-minded. We’ll do everything we can to make this a positive match—knowing, of course, that they’re very, very strong.

Do you watch, as a motivational boost, the men’s national team’s performance from last summer—how they beat eventual World Cup champions Spain in their opening match at the 2010 World Cup?

That can certainly serve as inspiration. But we’ve actually gone back and watched the women’s European Championship quarterfinal match from last year again. Because whether it’s women or men, the Spanish team’s principles are truly the same from top to bottom.

On paper, Iceland and Austria are considered weaker than Switzerland. Should the goal be to finish the group stage in first or second place?

With the U19s, of course, strength always depends on the age group. Austria and Iceland definitely played well in qualifying, too. But we’re absolutely on equal footing—that’s clear. Of course, we try to approach every game with a positive mindset, always keeping in mind that the next game is the most important one. That strategy has served us very well this season. We’re not going to shy away from anything.

What needs to happen for you to consider the European Championship a success?

If we manage to bring our strengths to the field, if we play boldly, stick to our game plan, and don’t feel like we have to reinvent the wheel, then I have a very good feeling that we can really do well in the tournament. And we have to maintain our team spirit, because there will be difficult moments as well.

The transfer window is open, and there are certainly some players who have caught the attention of foreign clubs. Is there one or two players who might have to step away for a while to negotiate?

So far, no one has had to leave. But of course, this is really a phase where many are facing a choice: What should I do? Extend my contract, not extend it, switch teams… But they’re handling it great. We’re always there, too, if they ever need someone to talk to.

What advice would you give a player? They’re all still very young, after all…

I think the most important thing is for them to understand which path suits them best. And I’m convinced that for players with this kind of talent, there’s no right or wrong answer. I always say: It has to be right for you, and for no one else. They shouldn’t be looking left and right either. For example, if they see that Schertenleib is really taking off and they themselves aren’t quite there yet, then that’s just the way it is. There are a thousand roads that lead to Rome—I often say that, too. If they stay healthy, they all have enough talent to have very successful careers.

Most of the players on the U19 national team aren’t full-time professionals; they’re either in an apprenticeship or still in school. What challenges does that present?

That’s a very important point you’re raising. Virtually all of them, without exception, are still in school. The pre-camp is very unique. Today, for example, we have four players who are absent because of exams. Those can’t be rescheduled—no chance. But we’ve tried to plan everything as best as possible around those dates so they can go into their exams with a clear head. That’s important, of course. The dual career is very, very common among women. And I have the utmost respect for the fact that they play soccer at such a high level while also simply earning their high school diploma or writing papers on the side. They’re doing an amazing job.

Emanuela Pfister is a player who’s certainly in high demand. She scores an incredible number of goals. What sets her apart, and where do you see her in a year or two?

Manu has a killer instinct and knows where the goal is. She can attack the deep spaces, but she’s also very good at holding up the ball with her back to the goal. Having a player like her on the team is, of course, an absolute asset. But what ultimately sets her apart is her humanity. She’s a very warm-hearted person who always makes sure there’s a good atmosphere in the team. She’s important both on and off the field. But so is everyone else. The group of players we have here is truly special, and the sense of togetherness is very, very strong.

A special goal celebration: Emanuela Pfister (left) lets Giulia Looser polish her cleats. Imago

Emanuela Pfister and Giulia Looser were also recently on the Swiss national team’s call-up list. What’s the interaction like there?

The communication with Rafel—and with all the previous coaches as well—has been very good in recent years. We have exciting young players, and they’re naturally interested in us. They’re also really good listeners, and we always find good solutions. Manu and Giulia had a great second half of the season and played a fantastic qualifying round, so it’s only natural that they made it onto the call-up list.

So far, it’s mostly offensive players who’ve made it to the A-Nati, but hardly any defenders? What’s going on there?

That’s true—now that you mention it… But we actually have some very promising defenders on the current team as well, such as Emma Egli, who’s coming back from a long injury. She’s certainly a very important player for us, too. The offensive players enjoy a bit more freedom on the field, which makes them unpredictable. But it’s not some kind of SFV philosophy that we only focus on offense or anything like that. But I can reassure you—things are catching up on the defensive end too (smiles). Overall, we’re naturally proud that our youth players are in demand all over Europe.

On April 2, 2025, you lost 0–3 to Spain; since then, you’ve gone 12 games unbeaten (10 wins, 2 draws). That certainly speaks to your success as well. What do your career plans actually look like?

I’m sitting here now, but every other staff member has played their part in this success. Just as the players do among themselves, we on the staff also share a strong sense of camaraderie. Personally, I identify 100 percent with youth development. I really enjoy working with young, talented, ambitious women. I’m the kind of person who takes each day as it comes and always tries to get the most out of it. It’s also crucial for me to be convinced of a project. Being able to work with young people doesn’t feel like a job to me. It’s truly very inspiring and motivating.

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