VfB Stuttgart with the Swiss Luca Jaquez got off to a successful start in the Europa League on Thursday evening. In the match against Celtic Vigo, the Bundesliga club prevailed with a 2:1 victory.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The former Lucerne defender and junior international came on as a substitute for the injured Finn Jeltsch in the 25th minute.

Whether this opening victory will give VfB Stuttgart a boost for the rest of their Europa League campaign will become clear in a week's time. The club will then face FC Basel away from home, having already been challenged in the league phase on Wednesday.

Like Stuttgart, Young Boys' upcoming opponents, Steaua Bucharest, also picked up their first points. The Romanians won the match against the Go Ahead Eagles 1:0.

Meanwhile, Remo Freuler was less successful than Jaquez with Stuttgart against Bologna. The Italians were beaten 1-0 away to Aston Villa.

