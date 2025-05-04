Must go: Ralph Hasenhüttl Keystone

VfL Wolfsburg have parted company with their coach Ralph Hasenhüttl. The Bundesliga club made the announcement one day after the 4-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 57-year-old Austrian, whose contract runs until 2026, took over from Niko Kovac in March 2024 and led the team to relegation last season. In the first half of the current season, it looked as though VfL might be able to compete for a Champions League place with Hasenhüttl. However, things have gone downhill since the end of January. Wolfsburg now sit in mid-table in 12th place.

U19 coach Daniel Bauer will take over for the remaining two games.