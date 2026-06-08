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International matches Victories for France and the Netherlands

SDA

8.6.2026 - 23:07

Michael Olise scored all the French goals against Northern Ireland
Michael Olise scored all the French goals against Northern Ireland
Keystone

France and the Netherlands win their last test matches before the World Cup. France beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in Lille two days before their departure for the USA thanks to a hat-trick from Olise.

Keystone-SDA

08.06.2026, 23:07

The Dutch beat tournament newcomers Uzbekistan 2-1 in a clash between two World Cup participants in New York. Cody Gakpo scored both goals from penalties, the second in the 97th minute when Bonds coach Ronald Koeman's team was down to ten players. Guus Til was shown the red card in the closing stages for a handball as the last defender.

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