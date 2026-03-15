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Bundesliga Victory in Bremen: Fischer's Mainz gain some breathing space in the relegation battle

SDA

15.3.2026 - 17:33

Mainz continue to improve with Urs Fischer on the sidelines
Mainz continue to improve with Urs Fischer on the sidelines
Keystone

The likelihood that Urs Fischer will lead Mainz 05 out of their precarious situation and into league survival continues to grow. With the 2-0 win at Werder Bremen, Fischer's team gained some breathing space.

Keystone-SDA

15.03.2026, 17:33

15.03.2026, 17:44

Still without the injured director Nadiem Amiri and once again with Silvan Widmer as captain, Paul Nebel put Mainz ahead in the 5th minute against their direct rivals in the league basement. The visitors never relinquished their lead and increased it to 2:0.

Fischer, who had led Union Berlin to promotion and the Champions League in his last spell in charge, took over the team in December at the bottom of the table with six points from 13 games. 13 games later under Fischer, Mainz are now six points clear of the relegation places with 27 points and three ahead of the barrage.

Brief telegrams and standings:

Werder Bremen - Mainz 05 0:2 (0:1). - Goals: 5. Nebel 0:1. 52. Lee 0:2. - Remarks: Bremen with Schmidt (from 69.), Mainz with Widmer (until 81.).

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