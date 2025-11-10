Vincent Sierro has left Lausanne again sda

Vincent Sierro will miss the last two World Cup qualifiers against Sweden on November 15 in Geneva and Kosovo on November 18 in Pristina.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The midfielder, who plays in Saudi Arabia, is suffering from a calf injury and has already left the national team, as the SFA announced.

Sierro would have been an alternative to regular starter Remo Freuler. The Bologna captain has broken his collarbone. Becir Omeragic has joined the Swiss team from Montpellier.

The two defenders Ricardo Rodriguez (adductor complaints) and Luca Jaquez (muscular complaints) completed individual training sessions on Monday and will resume team training in the course of the training week.