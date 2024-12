Swiss international Vincent Sierro scores for Toulouse from the penalty spot. (archive picture) Keystone

Vincent Sierro scores his first goal of the season for FC Toulouse in their 2-0 home win over Auxerre in the 13th round of Ligue 1.

SDA

The Swiss international, who has captained the young side since last season, scored a foul penalty in the 39th minute to make the final score.

With their fourth win in the last five games, Toulouse moved up to 10th place in the table.

SDA