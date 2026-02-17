Vinicius Junior scores a magical goal in the first leg of the Champions League play-off against Benfica Lisbon. However, the goal triggers pandemonium and chaotic minutes. Was the Brazilian even racially insulted?

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Vinicius Junior scores a dream goal in the play-off first leg at Benfica Lisbon. However, the opening goal triggers chaotic minutes and a row.

Was the Brazilian racially insulted? Shortly after a discussion with Gianluca Prestianni, who even puts his shirt in front of his mouth, Vinicius rushes to the referee and complains.

Vinicius appears to temporarily not want to play on and the game is interrupted for over 10 minutes before it can continue. Real win the first leg 1-0 away from home. Show more

It was 50 minutes into the game when Real star Vinicius Junior silenced the Estadio da Luz. The Brazilian scored a dream goal to put the Whites ahead against Lisbon and celebrated exuberantly at the corner flag. This gets the Benfica fans on the edge of their seats - and Vini and Co. are pelted with objects.

Referee François Letexier shows Vinicus a yellow card for exaggerated celebrations. Benfica's players also confront the goalscorer. Among others, Vinicius clashes with Gianluca Prestianni. The replay shows Vinicius arguing with Prestianni, who even puts his shirt in front of his mouth. The Real star then suddenly storms up to the referee and complains about his opponent. Was he racially insulted?

Long stoppage in play - Mourinho argues with Vinicius

Chaotic minutes followed. Vinicius marches off the pitch and seems to refuse to play on. The teams clash on the touchline, a row breaks out and a Benfica supporter is shown the red card. Meanwhile, Vinicius argues with both Benfica coach José Mourinho and Real coach Alvaro Arbeola - and eventually returns to the pitch.

More than 10 minutes after the dream goal, the game can continue. However, the nerves of some of the players are raw. In the 85th minute, for example, star coach Mourinho became so enraged by a referee's decision that he was yellow-carded twice within seconds and sent off.

Apart from Vinicius' dream goal, there were no more goals. Real win the first leg of the play-off away in Lisbon 1-0 and are well on their way to qualifying for the round of 16.

