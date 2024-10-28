Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior will probably not win the Ballon d'Or after all. IMAGO/CordonPress

Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior was long considered the favorite to win the Ballon d'Or by bookmakers and experts. It is now known that the Brazilian and his Real colleagues are boycotting the award ceremony.

Tobias Benz

Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior will probably not win the Ballon d'Or after all.

The Brazilian and his team-mates are boycotting the award ceremony in Paris because Real Madrid believe that Vinícius is not the winner.

Manchester City director Rodri is the new favorite to win the prestigious prize. Show more

"Vinícius will not travel to Paris because Real Madrid already know that he won't win the Ballon d'Or," wrote football guru Fabrizio Romano on "X" on Monday afternoon, predicting that the entire Real Madrid delegation will boycott the award ceremony.

Previous winners of the Ballon d'Or have often been leaked in the media in advance. It is also rumored that the winners are always informed of their triumph in advance. So if the Real stars do indeed stay away from the award ceremony, it can be assumed that the coveted prize for the best footballer of the year will not go to Vinícius Júnior.

As the Spanish newspaper "Marca" reports, Real Madrid are so angry about the result that the Ballon d'Or "no longer exists" for the club. A planned five-hour special broadcast of the award ceremony on the club's own TV station "RMTV" was canceled. President Florentino Pérez had previously considered it "self-evident" that the award would go to Vinícius.

🚨 BREAKING: Vinicius Jr will NOT travel to Paris as Real Madrid know he will NOT win the Ballon d’Or.



No one from Real Madrid will attend the ceremony. No Florentino Pérez, no Vini Jr, no Carlo Ancelotti, no Jude Bellingham. pic.twitter.com/qN9PaYjmR0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 28, 2024

The Brazilian had been the clear favorite for the prize by numerous experts and almost all bookmakers. The 24-year-old scored 24 goals in 39 games for Real Madrid last season and set up a further 11. In the current campaign, he has eight goals and seven assists in 15 appearances for the Whites.

Who are the other favorites?

In addition to his controversial personality - he is criticized by many football fans for his provocative nature and notorious time-wasting - the Brazilian's performances at international level could put a spanner in the works.

Vinícius failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Copa América with Brazil against Uruguay in the summer. The attacker missed the decisive match due to a yellow card he picked up in the group stage.

What's more, two of his biggest rivals for the Ballon d'Or won the European Championship with Spain at the same time. They are Manchester City playmaker Rodri and Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal.

Rodri, who has been considered the big favorite for the prestigious prize since Monday afternoon, was filmed on his arrival in Paris. Unlike Vinícius, the Spaniard will definitely be attending the award ceremony on Monday evening (from 20:45).

