Vinicius Junior celebrates as goalscorer Keystone

A last-minute goal gives Brazil a win in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. After two recent draws against Uruguay and Venezuela, they beat Colombia 2:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior scored the decisive goal in stoppage time at the Mané Garrincha stadium in the capital Brasilia. Brazil had started strongly in their first qualifying match of the year, taking the lead after just six minutes through Raphinha's converted penalty. Shortly before the break, Luis Diaz (Liverpool FC) equalized. It was not until the 9th minute of stoppage time that Vinicius scored from distance to decide the game.

The win sees Brazil jump to second place in the South American qualifiers with 21 points from 13 games. World champions Argentina are top of the table with 25 points and one game less. On Tuesday, the two arch-rivals will go head-to-head - albeit without Neymar and Messi.